EU Customs Changes July 2026: What UK Businesses Shipping to Europe Need to Know

The damage comes from not acting before 1 July and leaving your customers to pick up an unexpected bill at the border. That’s when you lose the sale twice.” — Liam Yates, Commercial Manager, Parcel2Go

BOLTON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From 1 July 2026 - nine days away - every B2C parcel valued under €150 sent to an EU customer will attract a new customs duty charge. For UK businesses shipping to Europe, this is one of the most significant changes to cross-border fulfilment since Brexit, and many are not yet prepared.

The charge is €3 per HS code (item type), not per parcel. A single mixed order containing three different product categories carries €9 in duty before any other fees apply. For businesses running promotions on bundled or multi-SKU orders, the cost compounds quickly.

The scale of the impact is significant. Parcel2Go data shows that 85% of EU-bound orders processed through its platform in May 2026 would be eligible for the new customs charge - the exception being parcels declared as gifts, which fall outside the scope of the duty. For most commercial shipments, this change applies from day one.

The duty charge falls on the EU customer at the point of customs clearance. Where it is not settled upfront, the parcel sits at the border while the recipient is presented with an unexpected bill before delivery. A significant proportion of consumers refuse these charges - resulting in the parcel being returned, the sale lost, and the cost of the return sitting with the seller. For businesses doing consistent volume into Europe, that pattern adds up fast.

“This change is real, it’s imminent, and the businesses that will feel it most are the ones that haven’t had time to prepare. The duty itself is manageable if you get set up properly.

The damage comes from not acting before 1 July and leaving your customers to pick up an unexpected bill at the border. That’s when you lose the sale twice.”

Liam Yates, Commercial Manager, Parcel2Go

As if the flat-rate duty were not enough, several EU member states have introduced their own additional handling and administration fees on top of the €3 charge. France and Italy are among those applying supplementary fees at a national level, adding further cost and complexity for UK sellers shipping to these markets. A full country-by-country breakdown is available on the Parcel2Go international shipping hub.

One solution is Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) shipping - settling the duty at checkout before the parcel is dispatched. The customer receives their order with nothing extra to pay, parcels move through customs faster, and the business retains full control of the delivery experience.

Parcel2Go offers DDP shipping through a range of courier partners, making it straightforward for UK businesses of all sizes to switch before the July deadline.

For a full breakdown of how the duty works, affected shipping lanes, and available DDP options, visit www.parcel2go.com/international-shipping-hub/business/eu-customs-changes.



ENDS

About Parcel2Go

Parcel2Go is the UK’s leading parcel shipping platform. Through its Smart Send shipping management system, Parcel2Go gives ecommerce companies and high-volume parcel senders the tools to compare courier prices, automate label creation, manage orders in bulk, and integrate directly with selling platforms including eBay, WooCommerce, and Shopify. With access to more than 20 courier services - including Evri, DPD, UPS, DHL, and Parcelforce - businesses can manage all their shipping from a single dashboard, saving time and reducing delivery costs. Founded in Bolton, Parcel2Go supports thousands of UK businesses to ship smarter. For more information, visit www.parcel2go.com

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