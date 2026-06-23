Former TUMI Head Merchant Joins Travel Sentry as Senior Key Account Manager for the Americas

Caren J. Fiore, Senior Key Account Manager for the Americas

Travel Sentry appoints former TUMI Head Merchant Caren J. Fiore as Senior Key Account Manager for the Americas

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travel Sentry , the global leader in travel security standards and solutions, today announced the appointment of Caren J. Fiore as Senior Key Account Manager for the Americas. Caren joins the company during the week of the Travel Goods Association (TGA) Show, bringing deep industry expertise and a strong track record of driving growth, innovation, and strategic partnerships within the travel goods sector.Caren joins Travel Sentry from TUMI, where she recently served as Head Merchant. During her tenure, she played a significant role in the brand's expansion, category development, and evolution during a period of substantial transformation."I am thrilled to join Travel Sentry as Senior Key Account Manager for the Americas," said Caren "Throughout my career I have built strong relationships with business stakeholders, identified growth opportunities, solved complex challenges, and helped bring innovative products and solutions to market that delivered meaningful value for consumers. Travel has been a central theme in my professional journey, making this role an exciting next chapter. I am passionate about fostering collaboration, driving business strategies, and creating better experiences for travellers. I look forward to working with licensees, industry partners, and colleagues to support the continued growth and impact of the Travel Sentry brand."Caren will work closely with Travel Sentry's network of licensees, retailers, and industry partners throughout the Americas, supporting business development initiatives, strengthening strategic relationships and helping to drive adoption of Travel Sentry's innovative security and travel convenience solutions.

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