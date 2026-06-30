CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of the Dartmouth Master of Health Administration (MHA).

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

CAHME advances the quality of healthcare management education through accreditation that emphasizes rigor, accountability, and continuous improvement.” — Maureen C. Jones, Ph.D., RN, President & CEO, CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of the Dartmouth MHA for a four-year term.

“Accreditation is the latest testament to the transformative educational experience that the Dartmouth MHA offers students,” says Katherine Milligan, Associate Dean of Health Care Management Education at Dartmouth. “We’re preparing the next wave of health care leaders who believe in better patient outcomes with an innovative curriculum that combines renowned business and health care expertise. Recognition from CAHME is a pivotal step to ensuring that our program continues to have maximum impact.”

Since 2024, the Dartmouth MHA has equipped up-and-coming health administrators with the leadership and management skills they need to make an impact in their communities. As the only MHA to be delivered jointly by a business school and a medical school, the program offers a distinct, mission-driven curriculum that provides a balanced blend of business and health care competencies and a versatile program structure that allows students to earn the degree while advancing their careers.

“We are grateful to the staff, faculty, learning designers, and students who have worked together to create this unique program,” says Professor Robert Shumsky, Faculty Co-Director of the Dartmouth MHA. “We are proud of the results. The rigorous and innovative curriculum, and the program’s personal touch, will continue to attract the highest caliber of students who are dedicated to transforming health care and improving health for all.”

CAHME accreditation is widely recognized as the benchmark of quality in graduate healthcare management education. Programs that earn accreditation undergo an extensive self-study process and peer review to ensure alignment with standards designed to prepare graduates for leadership roles in healthcare organizations.

“Through evaluation by experts in both academia and healthcare practice, accredited programs demonstrate that their curriculum and competency models are aligned to industry needs and designed to prepare graduates for meaningful impact in the field,” said Maureen C. Jones, Ph.D., RN, President & CEO, CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 175 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.



For more information, visit cahme.org.

About Dartmouth

Founded in 1769 in Hanover, N.H., Dartmouth educates the most promising students from the broadest swath of society and prepares them for a lifetime of learning and responsible leadership. Dartmouth faculty—dedicated to teaching and the creation of knowledge—respond with research and innovative thinking to the most pressing challenges of our time, and the university supports all its members in the vigorous and open debate of ideas. Dartmouth encourages a culture of integrity, self-reliance, and collegiality and instills a sense of responsibility for each other and for the broader world.

The MHA program is part of Health Care Management Education at Dartmouth, a collaboration between Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business and Geisel School of Medicine that offers two master's degrees uniquely tailored to the needs and goals of health professionals at differing points in their careers. Launched in 2024, the Dartmouth MHA is the only MHA program delivered by a top-ranked business school and Ivy League medical school.

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