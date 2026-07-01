All States MED Issues Public Warning Regarding Unauthorized Impersonation and False Claims of Company Affiliation

Company Warns the Public of Individual Allegedly Misrepresenting an Affiliation and Urges Immediate Verification of Any Investment-Related Communications

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All States MED (All States Medical Equipment LP), a nationally recognized supplier of medical equipment serving hospitals, physicians' offices, surgery centers, and healthcare facilities throughout the United States, is issuing this public warning to protect customers, vendors, healthcare professionals, investors, and the general public from unauthorized representations involving the company.

All States MED has become aware that Taylor Alice Miller has allegedly represented herself through various online platforms as a shareholder or person affiliated with All States MED.

All States MED categorically states that Taylor Alice Miller is not, and has never been, a shareholder, owner, officer, director, employee, agent, consultant, or authorized representative of All States MED.

She has no authority whatsoever to represent the company or conduct business on its behalf.

The company has no affiliation, business relationship, or association with Taylor Alice Miller.

Alleged Misrepresentation

As of the date of this release, we have not become aware of any customers or vendors who have been contacted by Ms. Miller.

However, we have been contacted by three individuals reporting that Ms. Miller independently contacted them and represented herself as an owner and employee of All States MED. After building relationships with these individuals over several months, she allegedly requested funds, by representing potential investment opportunities.

All States MED Does Not Solicit Investments

The company wishes to emphasize the following:

All States MED is exclusively engaged in the sale, acquisition, service, and support of medical equipment.

All States MED does not solicit investments from the public.

All States MED will never request Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, digital assets, gift cards, wire transfers, or any other form of investment or payment related to company ownership.

Any communication claiming otherwise should be considered suspicious and independently verified with the company.

Verify All Corporate Communications

Questions regarding shareholders, ownership, investments, executive leadership, or any corporate matter should be directed only to All States MED using its official contact information.

The company's Founder and Chief Executive Officer is Josino Ferreira.

For verification, please contact:

All States MED

Website: www.allstatesmed.com

Phone: 877-255-1633

Online Profiles Brought to the Company's Attention

The following online profiles have been brought to the attention of All States MED in connection with the alleged unauthorized claims described above.

These websites and profiles are not affiliated with, endorsed by, authorized by, or connected to All States MED in any way.

Personal Website: https://www.tayloamiller.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/p/Taylor-Alice-Miller-61581230879577/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/taylor-a-miller-544b15306/

Statement from the Founder & CEO

"Protecting the trust that our customers, vendors, and partners place in All States MED is our highest priority. We encourage anyone who receives communications claiming to represent our company or offering investment opportunities in our name to contact us directly before taking any action. We remain committed to protecting the integrity of our company and assisting anyone who believes they may have been targeted through the unauthorized use of our name."

Josino Ferreira

Founder & Chief Executive Officer

All States MED

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