International Tennis Hall of Fame Unveils New Roger Federer Exhibit Ahead of 2026 Induction

Fans can explore Roger Federer’s greatest achievements through an immersive museum experience leading into his induction into the Hall of Fame

NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) unveiled new museum exhibits this month celebrating the moments, achievements and individuals that have shaped tennis history. These exhibits serve as a centerpiece of the lead-up to this August's Induction Celebration, which will welcome tennis icon Roger Federer and broadcaster and journalist Mary Carillo in the Contributor Category into the Hall of Fame.A museum-wide exhibit, Tennis, Transcended: Roger Federer's Path to Greatness , invites fans to relive defining chapters of Federer's legendary career through a collection of memorabilia and milestones that trace his rise from promising young talent to one of the most accomplished and beloved figures in tennis history. The newly opened installation includes tribute cases in the Hall of Famers Gallery and additional memorabilia showcased throughout the museum.Tennis, Transcended offers visitors an intimate look at Federer’s journey through iconic pieces, including match-worn apparel from all four major tournaments, highlighted by signed kits and racquets from his championship runs at Wimbledon in 2007 and 2009 and Roland-Garros in 2009. The exhibit also features an updated video in The Majors presented by Rolex, where Federer narrates and reflects on some of his most momentous matches at the four majors. Additional highlights and historic points from several of his greatest matches are also viewable in the ATP and Grand Slam Galleries.The Hall of Famers Gallery includes a tribute case recognizing 2026 Contributor Category inductee Mary Carillo and her enduring contributions to tennis as both a competitor and one of the sport's most respected voices and storytellers. The case includes Mary’s Olympic memorabilia, highlighted by the torch she carried at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games, along with her 2023 Emmy Award and numerous credentials and mic flags.Visitors can also explore enhancements to the museum's Global Gallery, including exhibits on the Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, and the 50th anniversary of wheelchair tennis including "Ask a Pro," an interactive experience featuring wheelchair tennis pioneer Rick Draney sharing insights on life and competition in the sport.The Museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, with last admission at 4:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $25, and children 12 and under receive free admission. For more information about the ITHF Museum and to plan your visit, please visit tennisfame.com/visit/hours-and-admission.About the International Tennis Hall of FameThe International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) is a non-profit organization that preserves the history of tennis and celebrates its champions to inspire excellence across generations globally. Induction into the Hall of Fame is the Ultimate Honor in Tennis, and to date has been presented to 270 Hall of Famers representing 28 nations. Located in Newport, Rhode Island in the United States, the Hall of Fame honors these legends and chronicles the sport's history in an interactive museum, digital experiences and global programming. For more information on the International Tennis Hall of Fame, visit tennisfame.com.

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