Lumeo Digital

Traditional link hubs organize links. Lumeo Link organizes context — making brands machine readable for AI driven discovery.

MIAMI, FL, COLOMBIA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI driven search rapidly reshapes how people discover brands, Lumeo Digital™ today introduced Lumeo Link, the first structured profile platform built specifically for the AI search era. While traditional link in bio tools were created for a social first internet, Lumeo Link is built for a world where AI systems interpret, verify, and surface information on behalf of users, including platforms such as Linkedin.Lumeo Link reimagines the link hub model. Instead of offering a simple list of destinations, the platform organizes the full context behind a brand — who they are, what they offer, where they operate, and what audiences should do next. The result is a single, authoritative profile that centralizes identity, services, official channels, content, events, and contact pathways.This shift reflects a new reality: as AI systems increasingly answer questions directly, brands must ensure their information is structured, consistent, and machine readable. Visibility now depends less on keyword rankings and more on whether digital systems can confidently interpret and verify a brand’s data.“Traditional link hubs were designed to send people somewhere else,” said Bryan Ferreiro, Co Founder of Lumeo Digital™. “Lumeo Link is designed to explain the person, business , or organization behind those links so both people and AI systems can understand the full context.”Lumeo Link is now live, introducing an AI ready identity layer that goes far beyond the capabilities of legacy link in bio tools. While platforms like LinkTree, Hoo.be, and LinkMe focus on link aggregation, Lumeo Link is built on advanced AI centric infrastructure that structures brand information for discovery, verification, and contextual understanding across emerging search environments.The platform’s profiles are engineered to help both people and AI systems understand who you are, what you do, and where they should go next. That includes AI readable profile architecture, search friendly metadata, structured data, crawlability, custom design options, multiple profile types, analytics, AI referral tracking, and AI citation and mention measurement.Lumeo Link is built for businesses, founders, creators, venues, professionals, artists, restaurants, service brands, and anyone whose digital identity needs to do more than hold a list of buttons.Lumeo Link supports a wide range of profile elements, including official links, business information, service categories, social platforms, featured content, maps, FAQs, and event or ticketing details — all organized into a single authoritative profile. The platform is available at link.lumeodigital.co.

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