Sabino Recovery and The Dorm Co-Host a Free CE Event on Deep Brain Reorienting and Relational Trauma

A free CE event on Deep Brain Reorienting and Relational Trauma

This virtual workshop offers 1.5 CE credits and explores neuroscience-informed approaches to healing attachment wounds

TUSCON, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabino Recovery , a trauma-first residential treatment center in Tucson, Arizona, and The Dorm , a young adult mental health treatment community with locations in New York City, NY and Washington, D.C., will co-host a free continuing education event on Thursday, July 16, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:30 PM ET via Zoom.The workshop, titled Deep Brain Reorienting (DBR) and the Path Back to Connection : Healing Attachment Wounds & Relational Trauma, offers an integrated perspective, bridging established attachment theory with neuroscience-informed interventions that target the deep brain—the subcortical engine of safety, regulation, and connection. We’ll move beyond talk therapy and develop a richer understanding of how deep-brain processes influence attachment formation, regulation, and repair. Participants will earn 1.5 free CE credits.The session will be presented by Susan Love, LPC, Clinical Director at Sabino Recovery, and Dr. Amanda Fialk, LCSW, LICSW, Partner and Chief Clinical Officer at The Dorm. Together, they will explore how traditional cognitive and behavioral approaches to trauma treatment often fall short by emphasizing cognitive and behavioral strategies while overlooking the body's implicit, neurobiological memory of relational trauma.We’ll analyze key principles of attachment theory, identify the basic neurobiology of the deep brain and the subcortical structures impacted when attachment wounding occurs, and examine how the Safe and Sound Protocol and Deep Brain Reorienting facilitate healing of attachment wounds.As a live-only event, the webinar will not be recorded. However, clinicians who register will have access to an exclusive recorded Q&A with Susan Love discussing Deep Brain Reorienting in greater depth. To receive access to the recording, attendees are encouraged to register at the link below.Registration is free and open to behavioral health professionals, including Psychologists, Social Workers, Counselors, and MFT's. Space is limited.Register at: https://the-dorm.ce-go.com/deep-brain-reorienting About Sabino RecoverySabino Recovery is a premier trauma-first residential treatment center, rooted in a serene 140-acre desert retreat and driven by deep clinical expertise. We provide 35-90 day truly individualized, trauma-informed care for clients struggling with mental health and addiction challenges. Our integrative, trauma-informed therapies help clients access long-term healing—not just from symptoms, but from the root causes beneath them. Learn more at sabinorecovery.com.About The DormThe Dorm is a mission-driven mental health treatment organization that has been empowering young adults to build lives of sustained independence since 2009. With locations in New York City and Washington, D.C., they offer individualized, flexible, and community-centered intensive outpatient care for a clinically diverse population (ages 18–30). Proudly family-owned and operated, The Dorm has redefined how care looks and feels. Today, 87% of their alumni are either gainfully employed or enrolled full-time in school, living their dreams and thriving.

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