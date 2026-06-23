PUBLIC NOTICE: Behavioral Health Reform & Investment Act Executive Committee Special Meeting
Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026 | 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Location: New Mexico Health Care Authority, Behavioral Health Services Division
37 Plaza La Prensa, Santa Fe, NM 87507
The New Mexico Health Care Authority and the Administrative Office of the Courts announce a special meeting of the Executive Committee established under the Behavioral Health Reform and Investment Act (Senate Bill 3). This Committee oversees the ongoing implementation of SB3 (2025), including statewide coordination, regional planning, and progress toward building a stronger behavioral health system. It brings together leaders from all three branches of government, along with community partners, to support a more responsive and equitable system of care. Public participation is encouraged as we continue this work on behalf of all New Mexicans.
Join via Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82407426549?pwd=jwvdsPvAqVblk6rftmzwSzHhaqQ8K5.1
Meeting ID: 824 0742 6549
Passcode: 349791
One tap mobile:
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NOTICE TO PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES:
If you are an individual with a disability who is in need of a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the hearing or meeting, please contact Lisa Noriega at lisa.noriega@hca.nm.gov at least one week prior to the meeting or as soon as possible. Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible formats. Contact Lisa Noreiga at lisa.noriega@hca.nm.gov if a summary or other type of accessible format is needed.
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