Real Estate School of Nevada to Launch "Mr. Wardley," a 24/7 AI Real Estate Tutor

Free 24/7 AI tutor and enrollment advisor for Nevada real estate license students — from the Real Estate School of Nevada. Launches 2026.

Mr. Wardley gives students and future agents a knowledgeable guide they can reach at any hour — to help them enroll in the right course and stay focused on earning their license.” — Jeff Sommers, Director, Real Estate School of Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Real Estate School of Nevada, one of Nevada’s leading real estate schools and a Las Vegas–based education provider since 1973, today announced the upcoming launch of Mr. Wardley, an AI-powered chat assistant built to guide students through enrollment and serve as an always-on, 24/7 real estate tutor.Set to launch later in 2026, Mr. Wardley will act as a free virtual advisor for prospective students, current students, and working agents — answering common questions about how to earn a Nevada real estate license , which course to enroll in, real estate exam prep , continuing education, and post-licensing requirements. Instead of waiting for office hours or searching across multiple web pages, users will be able to ask a plain-language question and get a clear, reliable answer in seconds, day or night.Mr. Wardley is designed to do two things especially well. As an enrollment advisor, it helps prospective students choose the right program for their goals — from pre-license courses and exam preparation to post-licensing, continuing education, and broker management — and walks them through each step to get started. As an always-on tutor, it reinforces course material and answers questions on demand, helping students study on their own schedule and walk into the Nevada real estate exam better prepared.“Real estate education is evolving, and so are the ways students access information,” said Jeff Sommers, Director of the Real Estate School of Nevada. “Mr. Wardley gives students and future agents a knowledgeable guide they can reach at any hour — to help them enroll in the right course, study smarter, and stay focused on earning their license.”The launch reflects the school’s continued commitment to innovation and student success. Since 1973, the Real Estate School of Nevada has educated more than 60,000 real estate professionals across Las Vegas and the state of Nevada, and Mr. Wardley extends that mission by making expert guidance more accessible, immediate, and convenient.Beyond questions about the school’s own real estate classes and programs, Mr. Wardley will also share general real estate facts, licensing requirements, and study guidance to help users better understand the profession and prepare for the Nevada state licensing examination.The Real Estate School of Nevada plans to officially unveil Mr. Wardley in 2026. Prospective students who want to be notified at launch — or who want to explore current real estate courses and enroll online now — can visit realtyschool.com.About Real Estate School of NevadaThe Real Estate School of Nevada is one of Nevada’s leading real estate education providers, offering pre-license courses, post-licensing, continuing education, real estate exam prep, and broker management courses. Since 1973, the school has helped more than 60,000 students across Las Vegas and Nevada launch successful careers in real estate through flexible online and in-person learning, expert instruction, and ongoing student support.

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