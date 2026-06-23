Overnight four-hour full closures scheduled on I-464 north for new flyover ramp and bridge construction

CHESAPEAKE — Beginning as early as June 24, contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are scheduled to implement a series of overnight full directional closures, lasting approximately four hours each, on I-464 north in Chesapeake to support the installation of girders for the new flyover ramp and bridges being constructed over I-64 as part of the I-64 and I-464 Interchange Exit 291 Ramp Improvements Project.

The closures are scheduled to occur on I-464 north, between the I-64 east off- and on-ramps, from 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. on the mornings of June 24, 25, and 30, and July 1. Backup dates are currently scheduled for June 26 and July 2, if needed. I-464 north will remain accessible to traffic traveling from the I-64 east on-ramp (exit 291A).

Signed detours will be in place during the closures, directing motorists traveling northbound from the Route 168/Chesapeake Expressway to exit at I-64 west (exit 15A), followed by exiting at Battlefield Boulevard (exit 290A) and taking the on-ramp to I-64 east to access I-464 north (exit 291A).

Additionally, the ramp from I-64 west to I-464 north (exit 291A) will be closed from as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on each scheduled closure night. Motorists on I-64 west will follow the same signed detour directing motorists to Battlefield Boulevard (exit 290A), back onto I-64 east and to the I-464 north ramp (exit 291A).

Crews are also scheduled to implement single-lane closures on I-464 north, starting as early as 8 p.m., leading up to each of the full northbound closures starting at 12:01 a.m.

All work is weather- and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change.

Motorists are reminded to use caution when traveling near work zones, obey posted speed limits, follow lane markings and barrier guides, be alert to digital message signs and drive distraction-free.

Before hitting the road, consider using VDOT's free 511 Virginia traffic tools, or the free 511-integrated Waze GPS app, to check for the most up-to-date road and travel conditions. VDOT’s 511Virginia website and mobile app offer information about construction, traffic, incidents, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather-related impacts and more.