CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of the Gannon University, Master of Healthcare Administration Program (MHA).

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

Gannon University’s MHA program earned initial CAHME accreditation for four years, recognizing its commitment to healthcare leadership education.

CAHME advances the quality of healthcare management education through accreditation that emphasizes rigor, accountability, and continuous improvement.” — Maureen C. Jones, Ph.D., RN, President & CEO, CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of Gannon University, (MHA) for a four-year term.

“CAHME accreditation marks a significant step in the Gannon University MHA program’s commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in healthcare management education. CAHME’s rigorous and thoughtful model helps ensure that we provide students with relevant, high-quality learning experiences that prepare them to lead and manage the complex challenges facing today’s healthcare organizations. Our students and alumni dedicate themselves to advancing the healthcare profession, and they deserve an educational experience that reflects the highest standards of quality and relevance,” said Rick Stachel, D.Sc., MBA, Program Director, MHA, Gannon University.

“Accreditation is more than a recognition of quality; it reinforces our commitment to preparing future healthcare leaders with the knowledge, skills, and experiences needed to make meaningful impacts in healthcare organizations and communities,” according to Karinna M. Vernaza, Ph.D., Dean, College of Engineering and Business, Gannon University.

“Through evaluation by experts in both academia and healthcare practice, accredited programs demonstrate that their curriculum and competency models are aligned to industry needs and designed to prepare graduates for meaningful impact in the field,” said Maureen C. Jones, Ph.D., RN, President & CEO, CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 175 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About Gannon University

Gannon University is a Catholic, diocesan university with campuses in Erie, Pennsylvania, and Ruskin, Florida, offering online and traditional associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs to more than 4,700 academically talented and diverse students. Gannon University is dedicated to excellence in teaching, scholarship, and service. Inspired by the Catholic Intellectual Tradition, the University offers a comprehensive, values-centered learning experience that emphasizes faith, leadership, inclusiveness, and social responsibility.

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