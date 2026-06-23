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LDWF Agents Rescue People and Pets from Flooding in Avoyelles Parish

Baton Rouge, - TS Arthur Response

TS Arthur Response

TS Arthur Response

TS Arthur Response

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents rescued 86 people and 20 pets in Avoyelles Parish from floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Arthur.

LDWF agents along with Louisiana State Police troopers worked in coordination with local first responders on June 18 and June 19 in Avoyelles Parish as the area was inundated with large amounts of rainfall from Tropical Storm Arthur.

LDWF agents deployed agents with trucks, vessels and their two amphibious track vehicles to go into the flooded areas and get people and pets to safety.

LDWF is the lead search and rescue agency in the state under the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness emergency support function framework.

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LDWF Agents Rescue People and Pets from Flooding in Avoyelles Parish

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