Ranking Member Shaheen, Chairman Wicker Statement in Support of Darrell Owens’s Nomination for U.S. Representative to the OSCE

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Roger Wicker (R-MS), Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, issued the following statement in support of the nomination of Darrell Owens to serve as U.S. Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), with the rank of Ambassador.

“American leadership at the OSCE matters now more than ever. For five decades, the Helsinki principles have served as a foundation for security and cooperation across Europe, Central Asia and North America, rooted in respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, the peaceful settlement of disputes, human rights and fundamental freedoms. Vladimir Putin’s brutal war against Ukraine has violated every one of those commitments, from Russia’s illegal attempts to annex Ukrainian territory to its attacks on civilians, abduction of Ukrainian children and campaign of disinformation aimed at weakening democratic institutions across the region.

“At a moment when authoritarian powers are testing transatlantic resolve, the United States must have a strong and principled voice in one of the few forums dedicated to defending these commitments and holding governments accountable when they violate them. Mr. Owens understands the stakes, the threat posed by Russia’s aggression and the importance of standing with Ukraine and our democratic allies.

“With the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly set to convene in The Hague on July 4, the Senate should act without delay. Hundreds of parliamentarians from across the OSCE region will gather to confront some of the most urgent challenges facing the transatlantic community, including Russia’s war against Ukraine, human rights abuses, democratic backsliding and hybrid threats like disinformation and cyberattacks. The United States should have its representative in place before that work begins. We urge our colleagues to support Mr. Owens’ nomination and confirm him without delay.”

###