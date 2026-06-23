June 22, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

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Suzanne Wrasse

Risch, Cornyn, Colleagues’ Bill to Prevent Foreign Adversaries from Influencing U.S. Policy Passes Senate Foreign Relations Committee

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, joined U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Peter Welch (D-Vt.), and John Kennedy (R-La.) in releasing the following statements after their Preventing Adversary Influence, Disinformation and Obscured Foreign Financing (PAID OFF) Act, which would help close Foreign Agents Registration Act loopholes that allow unregistered agents of foreign adversaries to lobby in the United States, passed the Senate Foreign Relations Committee:

“For years, the United States’ biggest adversaries have exploited loopholes in U.S. lobbying laws to influence senior government officials and advance their geopolitical goals,” said Sen. Risch. “Well-known examples include Russia’s efforts to prevent sanctions against its Nord Stream 2 pipeline and Chinese surveillance firm Hikvision’s attempts to avoid sanctions. This provision will close key loopholes to ensure transparency and accountability of malign foreign lobbying efforts in the United States.”

“American policy should not in any way reflect the handiwork of foreign adversaries who are actively working to tip the scales in their favor and undermine our interests,” said Sen. Cornyn. “By exposing the efforts of countries of concern like China or Russia to exert malign influence, this legislation would better safeguard U.S. decision making.”

“When foreign adversaries skirt loopholes to lobby Congress, they directly threaten our democracy,” said Sen. Whitehouse. “This bipartisan legislation is long overdue and will help prevent unregistered foreign agents from putting a thumb on the scale of American policy.”

“Foreign adversaries like China and Russia should never be allowed to covertly influence American policy or public opinion,” said Sen. Tillis. “I’m proud this bipartisan legislation passed out of committee so we can close dangerous loopholes and strengthen our national security.”

“Americans ought to know if a foreign government is attempting to sway policy decisions in the United States,” said Sen. Grassley. “I applaud the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for advancing our bipartisan PAID OFF Act, which will close loopholes to ensure unregistered foreign agents can no longer secretly stick their noses in American politics.”

“Our foreign adversaries are working hard to gain influence over U.S. politics,” said Sen. Fischer. “We need to reform FARA – the law requiring foreign agents to disclose who they’re working for – so we can better expose those who are quietly working on behalf of foreign governments. I thank Senator Cornyn for leading this important bill – let’s get it over the finish line.”

“With one of the highest rates of misinformation and disinformation in the world, it’s no wonder that the American people are losing trust in our democratic institutions,” said Sen. Welch. “Foreign adversaries have exacerbated that distrust by using loopholes in U.S. lobbying laws to undermine U.S. decision-making and influence politics. Congress must pass this bipartisan legislation to close these loopholes, protect our national security, and hold bad actors accountable.”

“Foreign agents working for our adversaries like China and Iran shouldn’t be able to hide in the shadows while they try to bend American policy to their will. If you’re being paid to push the interests of our enemies, the American people deserve to know who is signing the checks and what you’re up to. The PAID OFF Act strengthens our disclosure laws and ensures full transparency,” said Sen. Kennedy.

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) is a cosponsor of this legislation.

U.S. Congressman August Pfluger (Texas-11) is leading companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Background:

The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) has not been amended since the 1990s, and the law has not kept up with modern foreign adversary influence campaigns using commercial activities and registration loopholes as subterfuge to advance malign interests. Currently, agents representing foreign adversaries are able to avoid FARA registration by claiming a commercial activity, domestic interest, or Lobbying Disclosure Act (LDA) exemption, which shields their influence and advocacy from the Department of Justice. This legislation would close these loopholes by requiring agents working on behalf of a Chinese, Russian, Iranian, North Korean, or Cuban government or commercial entity to register under FARA, providing greater transparency into their influence campaigns. The legislation would sunset after five years. Additionally, the legislation includes a mechanism for the Secretary of State to propose additions or deletions to the countries of concern list in the State Department Basic Authorities Act. Any additions or deletions would become effective if Congress passes a joint resolution of approval.

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