Ataraxis Continues Support of Scott Esplin Memorial Foundation, Helping Student-Athletes Pursue Their Dreams

Longstanding Partnership Honors Former Employee's Legacy Through Scholarships for Idaho Student-Athletes

Supporting this foundation allows us to continue investing in young people while honoring someone who made a lasting impact on our organization and community.” — Stephen Cilley, CEO of Ataraxis

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ataraxis is proud to continue its support of the Scott Esplin Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit established in 2019 to honor the life and legacy of former employee, coach, and mentor Scott Esplin.

Since its founding, the foundation has provided scholarships to 18 Treasure Valley student-athletes, helping young people pursue higher education while continuing their athletic careers. Scholarships are awarded based on athletic achievement, academics, and character, reflecting the values Scott championed throughout his life.

The foundation was created following Scott's passing by friends, family members, community leaders, and supporters committed to carrying forward his passion for helping young athletes succeed both on and off the field. Through fundraising efforts and community support, the organization continues to create opportunities for the next generation of student leaders.

For Ataraxis, the partnership is deeply personal. Scott was a valued member of the Ataraxis team, and supporting the foundation remains an important way to honor his impact on colleagues, friends, and the broader community. Since 2019, Ataraxis has supported the foundation through board leadership, fundraising efforts, and employee volunteering. As a founding board member, CEO Stephen Cilley helps guide the organization's efforts and participates in the scholarship selection process alongside Scott's friends, family, and community leaders.

"Scott believed in helping people reach their full potential, whether in athletics, education, or life," said Stephen Cilley, CEO of Ataraxis. "Supporting this foundation allows us to continue investing in young people while honoring someone who made a lasting impact on our organization and community."

The foundation's impact can be seen in the success of its scholarship recipients, including athletes who have competed at the NCAA Division I level and achieved national and international recognition.

To learn more about the Scott Esplin Memorial Foundation, support its mission, or contribute to future scholarship opportunities, visit www.facebook.com/ScottEsplinMemorialFund.

About Ataraxis

Ataraxis empowers organizations across the US with hands-on HR support across people ops, employee relations, payroll, benefits administration, compliance, and workers’ compensation. As a true extension of their team, we provide expert, personalized, and scalable solutions that simplify operations, reduce risk, and eliminate administrative complexity so they can stay focused on their business and their people.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.