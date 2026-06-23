103d Airlift Wing Honors 82nd Anniversary of D-Day

CHERBOURG, France– For many, D-Day remains a powerful symbol of patriotism and combat power, and for others it continues as a tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. In honor of that sacrifice, Airmen from the 103d Airlift Wing participated in commemorations for the 82nd anniversary of D-Day across Normandy, France June 2-7, 2026.

As part of Joint Task Force 82, The Connecticut Air National Guard provided flyovers for a series of over 90 ceremonial events across the Normandy region. U.S. service components, in addition to French, German, and Dutch military members worked together to coordinate formation flyovers, ceremonies, and personnel airdrops in honor of the anniversary. This year, the 103d Airlift Wing, from Bradley Air National Guard Base in Connecticut participated in the commemorations for the first time aerial support. For the 103d Airlift Wing, participation represented more than a training opportunity; it marked the unit’s first time in one of the world's most significant military commemorations, representing both the Connecticut Air National Guard and the United States.

“Participating in the D-Day anniversary flyovers and personnel airdrops allows us to pay tribute to the greatest generation,” said Maj. Scott Duguay, a pilot with the 103d Airlift Wing. “We are incredibly proud to represent our wing, our state, and our nation over the skies of Normandy.”

The memorial flyovers continued to highlight the service and valor of the veterans, while also allowing the crew to conduct valuable training that enhanced unit readiness. Over the six-day period the crew completed five sorties with over 30 flight hours throughout the area. Despite flying in unfamiliar skies, the team successfully conducted low-level flights, formation flying, and other advanced maneuvers that contributed to the overall experience. As formations of C-130s crossed the coastlines of Omaha Beach and the cliffs of Pointe du Hoc, it served as a meaningful reminder of the freedoms fought for generations ago.

“How lucky am I to see landmarks such as Pointe du Hoc and the craters that still remain,” stated Capt. Alex Laftsidis, a navigator with the 103d Airlift Wing. “It gave me a much deeper appreciation for the scale and intensity of that day, and it's an experience I'll never forget.”

Veterans, families and spectators watched as the array of aircraft flew overhead everyday, while they honored the service members who flew similar routes during World War II. The purpose of the commemoration was to honor the legacy of D-Day, and the principles that were fought for. Most of those principles are the same ones that U.S. Warfighters continue to uphold today–strength, courage, and bravery.

“I hope the local community sees that the legacy of those who fought here 82 years ago is alive and well,” Duguay said. “We want the veterans and their families to know that we will never forget their sacrifices that preserved these values”

The 103d’s participation in D-Day’s 82nd anniversary stands as a defining moment for the unit and international partners, as it pays tribute to the courage and sacrifice of Allied Forces. The unit strengthened relationships with partner nations, as well as demonstrated the professionalism and readiness of the 103d Airlift Wing. Their efforts underscore how shared responsibility and collaboration remain vital to preserving freedom for our future.