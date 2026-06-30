CAHME Announces the Reaccreditation of the University of Detroit Mercy, Master of Health Services Administration (MHSA).

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

University of Detroit Mercy’s MHSA program earned CAHME reaccreditation for eight years, recognizing its commitment to healthcare leadership education.

CAHME advances the quality of healthcare management education through accreditation that emphasizes rigor, accountability, and continuous improvement. ” — Maureen C. Jones, Ph.D., RN, President & CEO, CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the or reaccreditation of University of Detroit Mercy, MHSA for an eight-year term.

“We are proud that the CAHME Board of Directors has granted our Master of Health Services Administration (MHSA) program a full eight-year reaccreditation,” said Dr. Mary Schutten, HSA Department Consultant. “This distinction is a direct reflection of our exceptional faculty, who bring deep industry expertise and rigor to the classroom, and our phenomenal students, who embody the Jesuit and Mercy traditions of leadership and service. This milestone solidifies Detroit Mercy’s position as a premier destination for developing the next generation of ethical, highly skilled healthcare executives.”

“Receiving full eight-year reaccreditation from CAHME is a powerful affirmation of our vision to educate and inspire the next generation of healthcare leaders,” added Dr. Ahmed Radwan, Dean of the College of Health Professions. “At Detroit Mercy, our MHSA students are at the heart of this achievement, and their dedication to service, equity, and excellence reflects the very values we strive to cultivate. This recognition strengthens our commitment to providing transformative, student-centered experiences that prepare graduates not only to succeed, but to lead with purpose, compassion, and innovation in shaping the future of healthcare.”

“Recognition through full accreditation from CAHME demonstrates to the healthcare community the University of Detroit Mercy’s enduring commitment to excellence in preparing graduates who can lead healthcare organizations in an evolving environment,” said David T. Brooks, FACHE, Executive in Residence for the UD Mercy Program in Health Services Administration and longtime health system and hospital CEO. “Those of us in healthcare delivery and care system leadership recognize that UD Mercy MHSA graduates are trained in the most impactful and contemporary topics and skills, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to teams and healthcare organizations from day one.”

“Through evaluation by experts in both academia and healthcare practice, accredited programs demonstrate that their curriculum and competency models are aligned to industry needs and designed to prepare graduates for meaningful impact in the field,” said Maureen C. Jones, Ph.D., RN, President & CEO, CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 175 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About UNIVERSITY OF DETROIT MERCY

University of Detroit Mercy is Michigan’s largest and most comprehensive Catholic university, sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy and the Society of Jesus (Jesuits). A Catholic university in the Jesuit and Mercy traditions, Detroit Mercy integrating the intellectual, spiritual, ethical, and social development of its students, preparing them to lead and serve in their communities. Detroit Mercy, ranked #36 in the country by The Wall Street Journal and recognized for its social mobility and salary impact, is recognized for providing excellent student-centered undergraduate and graduate education in an urban context.

The University’s Master of Health Services Administration (MHSA) program, offered through the College of Health Professions, is designed to educate students to become innovative leaders in today’s dynamic healthcare organizations. The 42-credit program builds on strong connections with the healthcare industry and community, bringing real-world health-related experience into the classroom. It develops advanced competencies in management, research techniques, and fiscal management. The program is offered online and hybrid formats to accommodate working professionals, can be completed in five semesters, and features small class sizes, case-based instruction, and networking opportunities such as job shadowing and MCACHE educational programs. Recent graduates have achieved an 86% healthcare job placement rate including three prestigious healthcare system fellowship placements in three years.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.