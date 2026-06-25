Goody Launches a Gifting MCP, Bringing Business Gifting Into the AI Stack

Goody's gifting MCP lets professionals automatically trigger business gifts using natural language and AI agents..

The new MCP lets teams trigger, automate, and send gifts from 600+ premium brands directly from Claude, ChatGPT, and any MCP-compatible AI tool, with no code.

The moment gifting becomes something you can wire into your AI stack, it stops being an afterthought and starts being a competitive advantage.” — Katy Carrigan, CEO, Goody

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goody, the corporate gifting platform known for its curated catalog of 600+ premium brands — including Apple, Therabody, AWAY, Le Creuset, and Levain Bakery — today announced the launch of the Goody MCP (Model Context Protocol), a self-serve gifting integration built on the open MCP standard. The Goody MCP lets professionals send and automate business gifts directly from AI assistants like Claude and ChatGPT, without leaving the tools where they already work.The launch makes gifting a native, programmable action in any AI-powered workflow. Teams can connect Goody alongside their CRM, calendar, and other MCPs to fire gifts at the right moment in the deal or relationship cycle — automatically, or with a single approval in chat."If there's any type of gifting workflow you're doing manually, there's a high chance you can now delegate it to an AI agent," said Keyfer Cisek, VP of AI at Goody. "You set it up, connect it to a routine you already have, and let Goody handle the rest."GIFTING AS A PROGRAMMABLE LAYERBusiness gifting has always lived outside the tools where business actually happens. Deals close in CRMs. Meetings get booked in calendars. Relationships are built in email and chat. But to send a gift, someone has to stop everything, open a new tab, and do it manually.The Goody MCP changes that. By connecting Goody to any MCP-compatible AI assistant, teams can trigger gifts from signals they're already tracking — a closed deal, a booked meeting, a job change, a customer milestone.With the Goody MCP, users can:- Search Goody's curated catalog in plain language and get gift recommendations from an AI concierge- Price a gift in full — subtotal, shipping, and estimated tax — before anything is charged- Send by email or gift link; recipients enter their own shipping details when they accept- Build and manage contact lists for group sends and automated workflows- Combine with CRM, calendar, and other MCPs to trigger gifts from business signalsThe Goody MCP also includes built-in controls: users can review every gift before it sends and set daily budget limits."The moment gifting becomes something you can wire into your AI stack, it stops being an afterthought and starts being a competitive advantage," said Katy Carrigan, CEO of Goody. "Gifting shouldn't be a separate workflow — it should be part of the tools where relationships are built.""I have a scheduled task every day to look at my calendar. If there's a first-time contact, I send them a Goody before we meet," Carrigan added.SETUP IN MINUTES, NO ENGINEERING REQUIREDThe Goody MCP is designed for non-technical users and takes about five minutes to set up. In Claude, go to Settings → Connectors → Add custom connector and enter https://api.ongoody.com/mcp/v1 . The same URL works in ChatGPT, Cursor, and any other MCP-compatible client.GIFT RECOMMENDATIONS, POWERED BY AIThe Goody MCP also recommends gifts. Powered by proprietary data from millions of sent gifts, it can suggest options for any occasion or prompt — for example, "wellness gift for an admin assistant to say thank you.""Our users always tell us the hardest part of gifting is figuring out what to send," says Carrigan. "Given the wealth of first-party data we have, it's the perfect type of problem for Goody's AI."Combined with Goody's highly curated collection of brands like JBL, La Colombe, Bombas and YETI, that makes finding a delightful gift easier than ever before. "I've seen other agentic relationship platforms that are focused only on the data layer, and then the gifts they automate feel really impersonal. From the start, we knew that recommending perfect, personalized gifts was a key part of the offering we're creating."AVAILABILITYThe Goody MCP is available now. A free Goody account is required to get started. Full documentation, setup guides, and a complete tool reference are at developer.ongoody.com/mcp/overview.ABOUT GOODYGoody is the corporate gifting platform trusted by 25,000+ companies. Since 2020, Goody has made it easy to send curated gifts to clients, prospects, and employees — without the manual effort. Recipients enter their own shipping details, so senders never need an address. Learn more at ongoody.com.

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