Vendors Invited to Participate in Annual Disability Awareness Expo

The Alachua County Equal Opportunity Office is seeking vendors for the annual Disability Awareness Expo, scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center (1028 NE 14th St., Gainesville).

Vendors can apply by filling out an online form. The registration deadline is July 17, 2026.

Held each July in recognition of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which was signed into law on July 26, 1990, the Disability Awareness Expo provides an opportunity for government agencies, nonprofit organizations and private businesses to showcase products, services and resources available to people with disabilities. The free event also helps educate attendees about disability rights and available community support services.

The expo is open to the public and will feature a panel of speakers, informational exhibits and vendor booths. Community members are encouraged to attend and learn about resources available throughout the region.

The Florida Department of Health in Alachua County will provide free A1C testing and giveaways for visitors at its booth.

For more information, contact the Alachua County Equal Opportunity Office at 352-374-5275.