CAI Software Names Gretchen Keefner General Manager of Graphic Communications Division

Gretchen Keefner

Veteran SaaS Executive Joins to Lead Commercial Growth and Strategy for CAI’s Graphic Communications Business

Gretchen has spent her career building and scaling vertical SaaS businesses. She understands what it takes to grow in specialized vertical markets where customer relationships are the foundation.” — Brent Pietrzak, CEO, CAI Software

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAI Software today announced the appointment of Gretchen Keefner as General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer of its Graphic Communications division, effective June 22, 2026. Keefner brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience in high-growth vertical SaaS businesses and will be responsible for commercial strategy, revenue performance, and operational leadership of the division.Keefner joins CAI from Bullhorn, a PE-backed vertical SaaS business serving the global staffing industry, where she held several senior executive roles over nearly a decade. There, she built enterprise customer relationships that fueled more than 10x revenue growth, led integration efforts across multiple acquisitions, and spearheaded AI transformation initiatives for the company’s largest enterprise customers.“Graphic Communications is an important part of CAI’s business, and we have been deliberate about finding the right leader for this role. Gretchen has spent her career building and scaling vertical SaaS businesses. She understands what it takes to grow in specialized vertical markets where customer relationships are the foundation, and we are glad she is here.” — Brent Pietrzak, CEO, CAI Software“CAI’s Graphic Communications customers are running sophisticated operations in a demanding industry. What drew me here is the depth of the product portfolio and the strength of the customer relationships. My focus will be on building on that foundation and making sure customers are getting real value from the platform.” — Gretchen Keefner, General Manager, Graphic Communications, CAI SoftwareKeefner will lead CAI’s Graphic Communications division, which delivers MIS, print management, and production software to commercial and publication printers, promotional and transactional mail producers, sign and screen manufacturers, in-plant print centers, and print-for-pay providers across North America and Europe. Dan Vertachnik, who has served as interim General Manager, will support the transition.About CAI SoftwareCAI builds digital work execution platforms and manufacturing software that give organizations greater clarity and control. With more than 45 years of experience, CAI serves customers in 15+ core industries—including process manufacturing, discrete manufacturing, and graphic communications—across 10+ countries. CAI pairs deep industry expertise with practical technology to replace disconnected processes with integrated digital workflows that improve visibility, compliance, and decision-making in real-world industrial environments. For more information, visit caisoft.com About CAI’s Graphic Communications DivisionCAI’s Graphic Communications division delivers industry-leading MIS, print management, and production software to commercial and publication printers, promotional and transactional mail producers, sign and screen display manufacturers, in-plant print centers, and print-for-pay providers across North America and Europe.

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