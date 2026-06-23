CAI Software Names Gretchen Keefner General Manager of Graphic Communications Division
Veteran SaaS Executive Joins to Lead Commercial Growth and Strategy for CAI’s Graphic Communications Business
Keefner joins CAI from Bullhorn, a PE-backed vertical SaaS business serving the global staffing industry, where she held several senior executive roles over nearly a decade. There, she built enterprise customer relationships that fueled more than 10x revenue growth, led integration efforts across multiple acquisitions, and spearheaded AI transformation initiatives for the company’s largest enterprise customers.
“Graphic Communications is an important part of CAI’s business, and we have been deliberate about finding the right leader for this role. Gretchen has spent her career building and scaling vertical SaaS businesses. She understands what it takes to grow in specialized vertical markets where customer relationships are the foundation, and we are glad she is here.” — Brent Pietrzak, CEO, CAI Software
“CAI’s Graphic Communications customers are running sophisticated operations in a demanding industry. What drew me here is the depth of the product portfolio and the strength of the customer relationships. My focus will be on building on that foundation and making sure customers are getting real value from the platform.” — Gretchen Keefner, General Manager, Graphic Communications, CAI Software
Keefner will lead CAI’s Graphic Communications division, which delivers MIS, print management, and production software to commercial and publication printers, promotional and transactional mail producers, sign and screen manufacturers, in-plant print centers, and print-for-pay providers across North America and Europe. Dan Vertachnik, who has served as interim General Manager, will support the transition.
About CAI Software
CAI builds digital work execution platforms and manufacturing software that give organizations greater clarity and control. With more than 45 years of experience, CAI serves customers in 15+ core industries—including process manufacturing, discrete manufacturing, and graphic communications—across 10+ countries. CAI pairs deep industry expertise with practical technology to replace disconnected processes with integrated digital workflows that improve visibility, compliance, and decision-making in real-world industrial environments. For more information, visit caisoft.com.
About CAI’s Graphic Communications Division
CAI’s Graphic Communications division delivers industry-leading MIS, print management, and production software to commercial and publication printers, promotional and transactional mail producers, sign and screen display manufacturers, in-plant print centers, and print-for-pay providers across North America and Europe.
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