Attorney General Jackley Joins Lawsuit Challenging California Act
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined 16 other Attorneys General in a lawsuit intended to protect the interests of producers and consumers.
The coalition’s lawsuit challenges California’s Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packing Producer Responsibility Act. The California law places extensive requirements on manufacturers, distributors, and companies that package or ship products in plastic containers or use other types of packaging materials that merely incorporate plastics. The Act limits access to California’s markets to those businesses who comply with the regulations.
“This Act imposes unreasonable, burdensome requirements on businesses and consumers nationwide,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This is an unconstitutional mandate that will result in higher costs for businesses and ultimately higher prices for consumers.”
Other Attorneys General in the lawsuit are from the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.
The lawsuit can be found here: https://ago.nebraska.gov/sites/default/files/doc/2026.06.22%20-%20Complaint.pdf
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