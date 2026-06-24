Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite Advisor on Why the Booking Process Starts Before a Resort Is Ever Chosen

Jonathan and Angela Sandals CRC Diamond Elite Advisors from Rivage Travel

Rivage Travel's Jonathan Patton on the resort decision, post-booking oversight, and what separates a managed reservation from a confirmed one.

The consultation process is not proprietary. The consistency with which it is applied is what differentiates outcomes.” — Jonathan Patton, Founder, Rivage Travel

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most couples booking a Sandals resort choose the property they saw in an ad, pick dates that fit their schedule, and select a room from what the booking engine shows them. That produces a confirmed reservation, but it isn't always the right one.

Jonathan Patton, founder of Rivage Travel and a Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite advisor based in Atlanta, Georgia, has booked over 2,800 Sandals and Beaches reservations and has been recognized by Sandals Resorts International as the number-one Sandals travel agency in the United States at the 19th Annual STAR Awards. In May 2026, Patton was also recognized as the Top Travel Advisor USA by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority's Saint Lucia Expert Program, an independent recognition that reflects both booking performance and destination expertise.

The process behind that volume is not complicated. But it is deliberate, and it starts with a question most people booking a Sandals resort never ask.

The Property Decision Is Not a Preference Exercise

The first conversation with a client is not about which Sandals resort looks the best. It is about understanding what kind of experience they are expecting, and which resort, room category, and travel window can offer it.

Sandals operates 17 resorts across nine Caribbean destinations. Each has similarities but also differences: different square footage in comparable room categories, different beach conditions, different activity levels, and different typical guest demographics. A vacation at Sandals South Coast will feel more private and secluded than one at Sandals Grande Antigua, which has a public beach and room categories currently undergoing renovations.

The same logic applies to room levels. Butler-level accommodations at Sandals Royal Bahamian differ in beach access, square footage, and inclusions from Butler-level rooms at Sandals Saint Vincent, which offers a water taxi to the resort. Booking "a Butler suite" as a category without understanding which resort's Butler experience fits the client's priorities produces results that are technically correct, yet possibly experientially off the mark.

Travel windows also matter for reasons that are less obvious. Certain resorts are more exposed during peak hurricane-adjacent months. Others have renovation cycles that affect pool or restaurant access in specific seasons. Knowing which weeks at which resort carry the best combination of pricing, availability, and operational stability is not information that appears on a booking engine.

The Consultation Is Where the Trip Is Built

By the time a room type and travel window are confirmed in a client conversation, the trip is largely determined. The booking confirmation simply formalizes it.

This distinction matters because it changes how the consultation is used. A transactional booking process asks the client what they want and confirms it. A managed process asks enough questions to determine what will actually work, then makes a recommendation that the client can evaluate against their expectations.

That recommendation covers resort, room category, travel window, and, where relevant, promotion timing. Sandals runs structured promotional windows on a recurring basis, like the weekly 7-7-7 sale cycle and others, that can affect price significantly on identical inventory. Aligning a client's travel window to a promotion window is a coordination task, not an accident.

Many of the property comparisons, room-level guides, and resort details used during the consultation process are published through Best Caribbean Resorts, Rivage Travel's Sandals and Beaches content platform.

What Happens After the Booking Is Confirmed

Post-booking oversight is where most of the execution gap opens between advisory firms.

Room block requests go in immediately after booking. Sandals resorts manage room inventory in blocks, and specific requests, floor level, building proximity, pool or beach view preference, are more likely to be honored when submitted early and followed up through the right channels.

Promotion monitoring continues from the booking date through the final payment window. When a better rate becomes available for an eligible booking, Patton's team submits the price adjustment. This is not a guarantee as promotions have terms, and not every booking qualifies, but the monitoring is systematic.

Pre-arrival coordination confirms airport transfer arrangements, room-specific details, and any celebration or occasion setup the resort's team is executing on the client's behalf. This is the step that closes the gap between what was requested at booking and what is actually in place on arrival day.

Volume as Evidence

Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite represents the highest tier within the Sandals Chairman's Royal Club recognition hierarchy, above Platinum Elite and Elite. Rivage Travel has held Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite status for four consecutive years.

That designation reflects annual Sandals room revenue, as the Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite level requires at least $2.4 million in annual production. But the more relevant data point is what that volume requires operationally. Four consecutive years at Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite level mean this process has been completed across thousands of bookings, 17 resorts, and varying promotional cycles, with clients who have different expectations and budgets.

The consultation process is not proprietary. The consistency with which it is applied is what differentiates outcomes.

Couples who want to understand what a managed Sandals booking process looks like in practice can review Rivage Travel's approach at rivagetravel.com/best-sandals-travel-agent. The firm works exclusively within the Sandals and Beaches resort brands.

About Rivage Travel

Rivage Travel Consulting LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia-based travel advisory firm specializing exclusively in Sandals and Beaches resorts. Founded by Jonathan Patton, Rivage Travel has held Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite status for four consecutive years. Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite is the highest tier within the Chairman's Royal Club recognition hierarchy, above Platinum Elite and Elite. Rivage Travel has been recognized by Sandals Resorts International as the number-one Sandals travel agency in the United States at the 19th Annual STAR Awards. Jonathan Patton was named Top Travel Advisor USA for May 2026 by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

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