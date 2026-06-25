The Junk Yard Fitness Teams Up with NantBioRenewables to Bring Sustainable Innovation to South Carolina's Community

The Junk Yard Fitness bull emblem representing strength, discipline, and community. Members celebrating milestones at The Junk Yard Fitness, highlighting the studio’s strong sense of community. Members participating in a Junk Yard Fitness cycling class, guided by the studio’s patented music‑beat training Marcus Brown, owner A selection of compostable Wave Ware straws made from Ocean Calcium Sand, offered at The Junk Yard Fitness cafés.

Upstate South Carolina gym introduces compostable straws made from Ocean Calcium Sand

Wellness isn’t just what happens inside the gym. Every sustainable choice helps create a healthier future for our members and our community.” — Marcus Brown

ANDERSON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Junk Yard Fitness , a distinctive group fitness studio known for its patented music beat technology, announced today a partnership with NantBioRenewables to introduce Wave Ware compostable straws in its gym cafés. The straws are made from Ocean Calcium Sand —a renewable, biobased, carbon-negative mineral that naturally forms in the ocean and composts into nutrient-rich material for plant growth.The partnership reflects The Junk Yard Fitness's holistic approach to health, extending their commitment beyond physical wellness to environmental stewardship across their three Upstate South Carolina locations in Anderson, Greenville, and Mauldin."We help people get healthy to live longer and enjoy life. Using sustainable products does the same thing but for the planet," said Marcus Brown, owner of The Junk Yard Fitness. "Making people healthier and the world healthier—that's what aligns with our brand values. We care about our members' future and the world's future."Uncommon Work Ethic Meets Environmental ResponsibilityFounded on the principle of incorporating "an uncommon work ethic into common people's lives," The Junk Yard Fitness serves members of all fitness levels, ages 16 and up, with a focus on business professionals aged 25-40. The gym's unique approach includes conducting all workouts using patented music beat technology that sets it apart from traditional fitness centers in Upstate South Carolina.Brown's decision to partner with an American manufacturer came from a desire to reduce waste while maintaining quality. "Before switching to compostable products, we faced a lot of waste from single-use plastics," Brown explained. "Solomon Brown introduced us to NantBioRenewables, and after reviewing all the products and how they were made, we felt confident this was the right choice for our community.""Partnering with forward-thinking businesses like The Junk Yard Fitness is incredibly rewarding," said Barbara Schreiner, Marketing Manager at NantBioRenewables. "Marcus truly understands that wellness isn't just about what happens inside the gym—it's about creating a healthier future for everyone. His commitment to reducing waste while maintaining an exceptional member experience shows that sustainability and quality go hand in hand."Small Changes, Big ImpactWave Ware straws will be used in The Junk Yard Fitness's cafés, located in the gym lobbies where members gather before and after workouts. The switch represents Brown's belief that every sustainable choice matters, regardless of scale."A positive impact is great regardless of how big or small," Brown emphasized when asked what advice he'd give to other gyms considering compostable alternatives. "If it applies to your business, do it. These changes send a message to our community that we care."The gym plans to continue expanding sustainability efforts where applicable, always keeping member experience and environmental responsibility at the forefront."We're seeing fitness centers and wellness businesses across the country recognize that health and sustainability go hand in hand," said Lila Karlsen McNutt, Global Sales & Marketing Director at NantBioRenewables. "The Junk Yard Fitness is leading by example in showing that small businesses can make meaningful environmental contributions while enhancing their member experience."A Community Built on ConnectionWhat sets The Junk Yard Fitness apart isn't just the workouts—it's the culture. "Truthfully, any day you walk into the gym, whether it's your first time or 1000th class, and you are greeted at the front door by name and celebrated just for showing up, captures who we are as The Junkyard," Brown shared.When asked what he's most proud of as a business owner, Brown's answer was simple: "The lives we have been able to impact in a positive way."For more information about The Junk Yard Fitness, visit https://www.thejunkyardfitness.com/ or follow them on social media.About The Junk Yard Fitness: The Junk Yard Fitness is a unique group fitness studio with three locations in Upstate South Carolina: Anderson (where it all started), Greenville, and Mauldin. The gym incorporates an uncommon work ethic into common people's lives using patented music beat technology, serving members of all fitness levels, ages 16 and up, and creating a welcoming community where every member is celebrated by name.About NantBioRenewables: NantBioRenewables is a U.S. company that develops eco‑friendly thermoformed products made from Ocean Calcium Sand, a renewable, biobased, carbon‑negative mineral that naturally forms in the ocean. Our products reduce the environmental impact of single‑use plastics while composting into nutrient‑rich material that supports plant growth. We contribute to a circular bioeconomy by designing sustainable product life cycles from extraction through composting. For more information, visit www.nantbiorenewables.com Media Contact: Marcus Brown. Owner & CEO of The Junk Yard Fitness.

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