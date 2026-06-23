Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc. Announces the Return of Founder Mark Rohrer as Chief Executive Officer

Rohrer is doubling down on what made this company great: cutting-edge technology, unmatched support, and a financial model that actually works for the practitioner” — Mark Rohrer, CEO

HOMEWOOD, AL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rohrer Aesthetics , Inc., a recognized leader in providing high-quality, affordable energy-based aesthetic devices, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed company founder Mark Rohrer as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.Following the company’s acquisition by Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings, Rohrer transitioned away from day-to-day management, serving on the Board of Directors after his post-acquisition consulting agreement concluded. Recognizing the need for visionary leadership during the company’s next phase of growth, the Board voted this past week to bring Rohrer back to the helm to drive the company’s strategic vision, sales and operations."I am incredibly excited to return to the day-to-day operations of Rohrer Aesthetics," said Mark Rohrer, newly reappointed CEO. "While I have enjoyed guiding the company from a board level, my true passion lies in working directly with our team and our practice partners. We are going to double down on what made this company great: cutting-edge technology, unmatched support, and a financial model that actually works for the practitioner."Rohrer’s return marks a strategic renewal of the core principles that built the brand. Moving forward, the company will focus intensely on three key pillars:• Technical Advancement: Accelerating the development and deployment of next-generation medical aesthetic devices.• Laser-Focused Customer Support: Enhancing service infrastructure to ensure unparalleled customer experience for existing and new partners.• Superior Practitioner ROI: Maintaining a highly competitive price point that allows dermatologists, plastic surgeons, wellness centers and med spa owners to maximize their return on investment."Mark’s dedication to technical innovation and his relentless focus on the customer experience are exactly what the company needs right now," said Mark Hauser, Chairman. "The Board is confident that Mark’s hands-on leadership will accelerate our growth while reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-end technology at a price point that provides superior ROI to our practice partners."For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics and its portfolio of aesthetic devices, please visit www.rohreraesthetics.com About Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc. is a leading provider of energy-based aesthetic devices. Known for its "Gold Standard" technology, Rohrer Aesthetics provides a comprehensive line of lasers and radiofrequency devices designed to meet the diverse needs of aesthetic practices. By balancing technological excellence with unmatched affordability and dedicated customer support, Rohrer Aesthetics helps practices achieve superior clinical outcomes and exceptional returns on investment.For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit www.rohreraesthetics.com

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