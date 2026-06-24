Disclosure Foundation to Review NASA Archives for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In support of its mission to advance the public understanding and scientific discourse around Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), the Disclosure Foundation , a non-partisan 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, will conduct a review of NASA archival material for UAP information. This effort will be led by an executive committee, which includes former NASA Associate Administrator for Space Policy and Partnerships Mr. Mike Gold, Disclosure Foundation Executive Director Jordan Flowers, astronomer Dr. Beatriz Villarroel, theoretical physicist Dr. Maaneli Derakhshani, aerospace engineer Dr. Travis Taylor, former Under Secretary for Science and Technology at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Dr. Reggie Brothers, and clinical psychologist Dr. Stephen Bruehl. Both Mr. Gold and Dr. Brothers previously served on NASA’s UAP Independent Study Team.Even as the Pentagon releases previously classified UAP material, troves of public – but unanalyzed – information remains available through NASA. For example, materials included from NASA in the three tranches of releases from the Pentagon were already freely available to the public. The Disclosure Foundation applauds the Trump Administration’s unprecedented efforts to support UAP transparency generally and for highlighting important UAP information from NASA specifically. The Disclosure Foundation’s NASA executive committee will lead an initiative leveraging additional experts, voluntary contributions from corporations, and citizen science to further review material from NASA. This initiative will identify imagery, data, and other forms of information that is relevant to unlocking the mystery of UAP by, wherever possible, leveraging state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities. The objective will be to identify anomalies that warrant further investigation and to ultimately share its findings with the public as well as any interested federal and state governmental entities.“Anomalies are what drive scientific progress, and I’m incredibly grateful to this amazing team for volunteering their time and expertise to review the NASA archives,” said Mike Gold, who is also a member of the advisory committee of the Disclosure Foundation. “We are going to do our best to implement the recommendations of the NASA UAP Independent Study team to apply AI and ML capabilities to identify the most promising evidence of anomalies for further study, in an effort to support transparency, scientific discovery, and national security.”“Recently released Disclosure Foundation polling shows that NASA is the public’s most trusted government entity when it comes to UAP,” said Jordan Flowers, Executive Director of the Disclosure Foundation. “By conducting our review of the NASA archives, we are meeting the public where their confidence already lies. This initiative is a direct response to what the data is telling us: that transparency, conducted rigorously and openly, is not only what the public wants — it is what this moment in history requires.”The executive committee has already met virtually and plans to hold its first in-person meeting in July. Updates regarding this initiative’s progress will be provided via the Disclosure Foundation’s website at www.disclosure.org About Disclosure FoundationThe Disclosure Foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit dedicated to advancing the understanding of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) through research, transparency, and responsible policy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.