VOX Telehealth and U.S. Preventive Medicine Launch Whole-Person Health Partnership for Employers

Strategic collaboration delivers a comprehensive health navigation experience to improve engagement and outcomes for employee populations

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOX Telehealth and U.S. Preventive Medicine Launch Whole-Person Health Partnership for EmployersStrategic collaboration delivers a comprehensive health navigation experience to improve engagement and outcomes for employee populationsVOX Telehealth is proud to announce its strategic partnership with U.S. Preventive Medicine (USPM), a national leader in population health management and prevention-focused, employer health strategies. Together, the organizations will deliver an enhanced, whole-person health and care navigation experience designed to improve engagement, strengthen adherence, and drive measurable improvements in outcomes, while reducing the cost of care.This collaboration integrates USPM’s data-driven, population health, and risk-stratification expertise with VOX’s HealthHub, which utilizes the Whole Person Index to help translate complex health data into prioritized, actionable insights at the individual, population, and community levels. USPM’s health coaching and nurse-based condition management services for optimized management of chronic conditions, weight-loss, and behavioral health, along with VOX’s proprietary, hybrid engagement model, which combines a proactive platform interface and human concierge navigational support, provide the industry’s most comprehensive solution and create a more connected, accountable, and personalized health journey across the workforce population.“This partnership represents the evolution of employer health,” said David Brown, Founder and CEO of VOX Telehealth. “By combining VOX’s concierge navigational support and longitudinal adherence management via the HealthHub with USPM’s proven model, we are closing the gap between access and action, ensuring members get engaged and stay engaged in the pursuit of their own wellbeing.”Together, VOX and USPM are advancing a whole-person health strategy. By proactively identifying risk, providing education, strengthening engagement, and reinforcing adherence, the VOX + USPM model is designed to:• Improve workforce health and satisfaction• Lower absenteeism and presenteeism• Enhance productivity and retention• Facilitate targeted resource allocation• Decrease health spend through prevention and improved outcomes• Generate measurable return on investment"USPM is honored and excited to partner with VOX Telehealth as we integrate our Health Coaching and Nurse Condition Management services in combination with VOX’s Whole Person HealthHub,” said Dr. Ron Loeppke, USPM Vice Chairman Emeritus. “Together, we can leverage the power of prevention with individuals to add a greater quantity of years to their lives and a higher quality of life to their years. And employers have a unique opportunity to yield a significant ROI as they help workers improve their health by offering the VOX + USPM programs and services—because the health of the workforce is inextricably linked to the health of the bottom line. In fact, good health is good business.”About U.S. Preventive Medicine (USPM)U.S. Preventive Medicine is a national leader in population health management, prevention, and employer performance optimization. Through data-driven strategies and evidence-based interventions, USPM helps organizations proactively identify health risks, improve workforce engagement, and achieve measurable clinical and financial outcomes. For more information, visit www.uspm.com About VOX TelehealthVOX Telehealth’s VOX+WPI HealthHub and Health Journey Platform is supported by its proprietary adherence management model, which combines proactive technology with a human concierge navigational support team to meet the needs of every person across all demographics. This unique model facilitates the “power of the person,” engaging patients throughout their care journeys and keeping them connected and accountable, leading to greater satisfaction, improved outcomes, and reduced cost of care. To learn more, visit www.voxtelehealth.com Media Contact:Molly Sabalamsabala@voxtelehealth.com

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