Feeling Good Psychotherapy Launches Free Anxiety Loop Quiz to Help New Yorkers Better Understand Anxiety Patterns

Support should be accessible when and where you need it. Feeling Good Psychotherapy provides evidence-based teletherapy that helps clients build practical skills for managing anxiety, depression, and life's challenges from the comfort of home. Real progress begins with feeling heard and understood. Through a collaborative approach grounded in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Feeling Good Psychotherapy helps clients gain clarity, confidence, and lasting tools for emotional well-being. Healthy relationships are built through understanding, communication, and intentional growth. Feeling Good Psychotherapy helps individuals and couples develop practical skills that strengthen connection and create meaningful change.

New York City mental health practice introduces a free online anxiety assessment designed to help individuals identify recurring anxiety patterns

Many people know they're struggling, but they don't always understand why they keep getting pulled into the same emotional patterns” — Dr. Elise Munoz, LCSW, DSW

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeling Good Psychotherapy, a psychotherapy practice serving clients throughout New York City and across New York State through teletherapy, has launched a new free online resource designed to help individuals better understand their relationship with anxiety. The new "Which Anxiety Loop Are You Stuck In?" assessment offers a simple, accessible way for people to identify common anxiety patterns that may be impacting their daily lives and relationships.Available at https://feelinggoodpsychotherapy.com/free-assessment-free-anxiety-loop-quiz-which-anxiety-loop-are-you-stuck-in-take-the-free-quiz-2/ , the quiz is part of the practice's ongoing commitment to expanding access to evidence-based mental health resources for residents of New York City, Westchester County, and surrounding communities. The resource was developed to help bridge the gap between recognizing anxiety symptoms and taking the first step toward support.A Free Mental Health Resource for New YorkersAnxiety is one of the most common reasons individuals seek therapy services in New York City. While many people recognize that they feel stressed, overwhelmed, or stuck, they often struggle to understand the patterns driving those experiences.The new Anxiety Loop Quiz helps users identify recurring cycles of worry, avoidance, perfectionism, self-doubt, and other thought patterns commonly associated with anxiety disorders. Upon completion, participants receive personalized insights designed to increase self-awareness and encourage further exploration of evidence-based mental health care."Many people know they're struggling, but they don't always understand why they keep getting pulled into the same emotional patterns," said Dr. Elise Munoz, Founder and Clinical Director of Feeling Good Psychotherapy. "This quiz offers a simple starting point. Our goal is to provide practical, accessible tools that help people gain clarity and feel empowered to take meaningful steps toward change."Grounded in Evidence-Based CareFeeling Good Psychotherapy specializes in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Integrative Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TEAM-CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), EMDR, and Relational Life Therapy. The practice provides therapy services for individuals, couples, children, adolescents, and families both in person and through online therapy.The quiz reflects the same evidence-based philosophy that guides the practice's clinical work. Rather than simply labeling symptoms, the assessment focuses on helping individuals understand how thoughts, emotions, and behaviors interact to maintain anxiety over time."Awareness is often the first step toward relief," Dr. Munoz added. "When people can recognize the specific patterns keeping them stuck, they are often better positioned to respond differently and begin building healthier ways of coping."Supporting Mental Wellness Across New YorkFeeling Good Psychotherapy serves clients in New York City, White Plains, and throughout New York State through teletherapy services. The practice offers treatment for anxiety disorders, depression, OCD, trauma and PTSD, social anxiety, health anxiety, stress, relationship issues, low self-esteem, life transitions, grief and loss, and other mental health concerns.In addition to therapy services, the practice has expanded its library of free educational resources, including guided meditations, CBT worksheets, anxiety-focused content, and self-assessment tools designed to make mental wellness resources more accessible to the broader community.Expanding Access Through Digital Mental Health ToolsAs more individuals seek convenient and accessible mental health care in New York City, digital resources are becoming an increasingly important entry point into treatment.The Anxiety Loop Quiz was created to reduce barriers to care by providing an easy-to-use, no-cost assessment that can be completed privately online. Whether someone is currently in therapy, considering therapy for the first time, or simply curious about their anxiety patterns, the resource offers an opportunity for reflection and education."We believe quality mental health care begins with understanding," said Dr. Munoz. "By making evidence-based tools available outside the therapy room, we hope to support more people on their journey toward greater emotional well-being, hope and healing."How to Take the QuizThe free Anxiety Loop Quiz is available now and can be completed online in just a few minutes.Individuals interested in taking the assessment can visit:Those seeking therapy services in New York City or throughout New York State can also schedule a free consultation through the practice website.About Feeling Good PsychotherapyFeeling Good Psychotherapy is a psychotherapy practice providing evidence-based mental health care for individuals, couples, children, adolescents, and families. The practice specializes in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Integrative Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TEAM-CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), EMDR, and Relational Life Therapy. Services are available in person and through online therapy for clients throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, and Florida. The practice is committed to helping clients build meaningful, lasting change through compassionate treatment, measurable progress, and collaborative care.

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