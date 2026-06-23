Trevor Hand standing in front of Artezia Truck

Family-owned Artezia Water Company marks 25 years of delivering pure artesian water, trusted local service, and reliable residential and commercial solutions.

BONIFAY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artezia Water Company Celebrates 25 Years of Delivering Pure Water and Exceptional Service

Artezia Water Company is celebrating 25 years of providing premium natural artesian water and dependable local service through residential delivery and commercial delivery programs for homes and businesses throughout the Florida Panhandle, South Georgia, and Southeast Alabama.

Founded in 2001, Artezia began with a simple mission: deliver clean, affordable water backed by exceptional customer care. What started as a family-operated business sourcing water from a private artesian source in Holmes County, Florida, has grown into a trusted regional provider while remaining committed to the values that inspired its founding. Twenty-five years later, Artezia continues to deliver clean, crisp water straight from the Florida Aquifer to the tri-state area, earning a reputation for dependable service and affordable pricing.

Artezia Water's residential water delivery services provide homeowners throughout the Florida Panhandle, South Georgia, and Southeast Alabama with reliable access to premium bottled water sourced from the Floridan Aquifer. The company also offers commercial water delivery solutions for offices, healthcare facilities, schools, warehouses, and industrial operations, helping businesses maintain convenient access to clean, refreshing drinking water.

"Twenty-five years ago, we set out to build something that would serve families and businesses for generations," said Trevor Hand, Manager of Artezia Water Company. "We're grateful to the customers who have trusted us over the years and to the team members who have helped make Artezia what it is today. While we've grown and evolved, our commitment remains the same: provide great water and treat people the right way."

Throughout the years, Artezia has expanded across three states while remaining family-owned and locally operated. Its growth has been fueled by long-term customer relationships, local employment opportunities, and a commitment to the communities that have supported the company since the beginning. Customers continue to receive the same personal service, including speaking directly with local team members when they call.

"As we look to the future, our focus is simple," Hand added. "We'll continue investing in our customers, our service, and the communities that have supported us for 25 years. We're proud of our history, but we're even more excited about what's ahead."

As Artezia celebrates 25 years in business, it remains focused on delivering quality water, dependable service, and strong community relationships. Whether through residential delivery for families or commercial delivery for businesses, the company remains committed to providing pure artesian water and exceptional local service throughout the region. For more information, visit www.arteziawaterdelivery.com.

About Artezia Water Company

Founded in 2001, Artezia Water Company is a family-owned and operated water delivery company headquartered in Holmes County, Florida. The company sources its water from a private artesian source tapping the Floridan Aquifer and provides residential and commercial water delivery services throughout the Florida Panhandle, South Georgia, and Southeast Alabama. Artezia is committed to delivering clean, affordable water with exceptional customer care.

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