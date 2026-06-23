Johnson Storage & Moving Named to SuperMoves' Fortune 30 of Moving & Storage Companies in the U.S.

125-Year-Old Colorado Logistics Leader Recognized Among the Nation's Top Moving & Storage Enterprises

CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 2026 — Johnson Storage & Moving, a founding agent of United Van Lines and one of the most enduring family-built companies in American logistics, has been named to SuperMoves' Fortune 30 of Moving & Storage Companies in the United States. The recognition highlights the top 30 moving and storage enterprises in the country based on scale, operational excellence, and entrepreneurial achievement.Founded in Denver in 1900 by blacksmith-turned-mover Will Johnson, the company has grown from a single horse-drawn wagon into a $100 million logistics conglomerate operating across 12 locations in 8 states. Today, Johnson operates through multiple business lines — household goods moving, commercial office and industrial relocation , last-mile logistics, international freight forwarding, military and GSA services, and asset-based third-party logistics through Johnson Warehousing, its dedicated 3PL and warehouse management division. Across all facilities, the company manages more than 800,000 square feet of storage capacity.The SuperMoves Fortune 30 recognition is awarded to companies that demonstrate sustained growth, operational depth, and leadership within the moving and storage industry. Johnson Storage & Moving was recognized for its 125 years of continuous operation, its network expansion across eight states, and its track record of reinvention — including quintupling revenue under current ownership since 2010.“Johnson’s is one of the most entrepreneurial moving and storage businesses in the industry. This recognition reflects the work of every driver, crew member, coordinator, and leader across our locations — they are the reason we’ve been able to build something that has lasted 125 years and is still growing.”— Don Hindman, President & CEO, Johnson Storage & MovingUnder the leadership of Don Hindman, who joined as an equity partner in 2010 and is now the company’s de facto fifth-generation owner, Johnson has built a culture anchored in five core values: Accountability, Integrity, Respect, Boundarylessness, and Compassion. The company operates under the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), shares up to 6% of pre-tax income with employees through profit sharing, and funds the Johnson Cares Foundation, which donated $250,000 to approximately ten nonprofits last year.The company’s most active current growth initiative is its warehousing and 3PL expansion. Johnson Warehousing, the enterprise’s asset-based logistics division, provides warehouse management, storage, and supply chain solutions for multi-location brands and commercial clients. With facilities across Colorado, Texas, California, Florida, Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, New Mexico, and Wyoming, the division is positioned to serve regional and national accounts seeking flexible, experienced 3PL partnerships.The Fortune 30 honor adds to a banner period of recognition for the company. Recent accolades include the United Van Lines Customer Choice Award (2026), UVL President’s Club (2025), UVL Sales Achievement Award (2026), ColoradoBiz Best of Colorado (2024), and a BBB A+ rating. The company is also a nominee for the Denver Business Journal’s Partners in Philanthropy award.To learn more about Johnson Storage & Moving, visit johnsonstorage.com. To explore warehousing and 3PL capabilities, visit johnsonwarehousing.com.About Johnson Storage & MovingJohnson Storage & Moving is a Centennial, Colorado-based logistics, moving, and warehousing company founded in 1900. A founding agent of United Van Lines since 1947, the company operates 12 locations across 8 states, employs 550 people, and generates over $100 million in annual revenue. Services span household goods moving, commercial relocation, last-mile logistics, international freight forwarding, military/GSA, and asset-based 3PL through Johnson Warehousing. Learn more at johnsonstorage.com.About Johnson WarehousingJohnson Warehousing is the asset-based third-party logistics (3PL) and warehouse management division of the Johnson enterprise. With facilities across eight states and over 800,000 square feet of storage capacity, Johnson Warehousing provides flexible, scalable logistics solutions for commercial clients, multi-location brands, and supply chain operators. Learn more at johnsonwarehousing.com.

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