TNT Fireworks Launches 2026 'Celebrate Safely, Celebrate Together' Public Safety Campaign

Features Ronald Reagan safety PSA tribute while urging Californians to know the difference between legal and illegal fireworks.

The Reagan PSA reminds us how long this commitment has existed—and how much the illegal fireworks threat facing California families and communities has changed.” — Carson Anderson, President, TNT Fireworks

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Californians prepare to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence, TNTFireworks has launched its 2026 “Celebrate Safely. Celebrate Together.” public safety campaign encouraging Californians to celebrate responsibly, legally, and in ways that strengthen community unity.The campaign includes new television, digital, and social media public service announcements focused on responsible celebrations, the importance of State Fire Marshal-Approved Safe and Sane Fireworks, and the growing dangers posed by illegal aerial fireworks and explosives.“At a time when many communities are searching for greater connection and unity, the Fourth of July remains one of the few occasions that brings families, friends, and neighborhoods together,” said Carson Anderson, president of TNT Fireworks. “Our message this year is simple: celebrate responsibly, know the difference between legal, State Fire Marshal-Approved, Safe and Sane fireworks and illegal aerial fireworks and explosives, and help protect the people, traditions, and communities we all cherish.”The campaign features two public service announcements: “Reflect. Unite. Cherish.” and “Know the Difference!” The first highlights America’s enduring traditions of freedom, community, and shared celebration. The second draws a clear distinction between California State Fire Marshal-Approved, Safe and Sane fireworks and dangerous illegal aerial fireworks and explosives.One of the most meaningful moments in “Reflect. Unite. Cherish.” is a brief appearance by President Ronald Reagan from a historic fireworks safety public service announcement produced more than three decades ago as part of TNT Fireworks’ early public safety education efforts in California.The inclusion serves as both a reminder of TNT Fireworks' longstanding commitment to public safety and a reflection on how California's illegal fireworks problem has evolved. In the early 1990s, public safety concerns focused primarily on illegal products such as M-80s, cherry bombs, and bottle rockets. Today, California faces a far more complex threat involving illegal aerial fireworks, overloaded explosive devices, trafficking networks, and underground manufacturing and distribution operations operating entirely outside established safety regulations and consumer protections."The Reagan PSA reminds us how long this commitment has existed — and how much the illegal fireworks threat facing California families and communities has changed," Anderson said. "While today's challenges involve far more dangerous and sophisticated illegal fireworks operations than those public safety officials confronted thirty years ago, our belief in education, enforcement, and personal responsibility remains the same.”“Not all fireworks are the same,” Anderson added. “That is why this year’s campaign urges Californians to “Know the Difference”. Legal, State Fire Marshal-Approved, Safe and Sane fireworks are designed for safe and responsible use where permitted. Illegal aerial fireworks and explosives are dangerous products that should never be used in California.”California State Fire Marshal-Approved, Safe and Sane fireworks are among the most highly regulated consumer fireworks products in the nation. They are extensively tested, clearly labeled, and designed for responsible, ground-based family celebrations.TNT Fireworks noted that California’s illegal fireworks problem has evolved significantly in recent years. While illegal products purchased outside California continue to contribute to the problem, recent criminal investigations have revealed the emergence of highly illegal, dangerous underground manufacturing and distribution operations involving overloaded aerial explosives and improvised pyrotechnic devices that were never designed or approved for lawful consumer use.Public safety officials increasingly warn that these illegal explosives pose a far greater threat to neighborhoods, first responders, businesses, agricultural resources, and critical infrastructure because they operate entirely outside established consumer fireworks safety regulations, testing standards, transportation safeguards, and enforcement controls.A 2023-2024 San Francisco Civil Grand Jury report specifically noted that the loud aerial explosions impacting many California communities are primarily caused by illegal fireworks — not by California State Fire Marshal-Approved Safe and Sane Fireworks legally sold in authorized jurisdictions.Since entering the California market in 1989, TNT Fireworks has worked alongside the Office of the State Fire Marshal, local governments, fire agencies, nonprofit organizations, educators, and community leaders to promote fireworks safety. TNT’s efforts have included funding public service announcements, producing educational materials, supporting classroom safety programs, developing the “Nail ’em” illegal fireworks reporting app technology, supporting stronger enforcement laws, and advocating for local ordinances that help communities address illegal aerial fireworks and explosives.TNT also partners with more than 1,700 nonprofit organizations in nearly 300 California communities, helping them raise critical funds for youth programs, veterans’ services, school activities, food banks, music and sports programs, senior services, foster youth programs, and other vital community needs.As part of the 2026 campaign, TNT Fireworks is encouraging Californians to:• Use only State Fire Marshal-Approved Safe and Sane Fireworks where legal;• Always have a hose or water source nearby;• Never allow children to handle fireworks;• Soak used fireworks overnight before disposal;• Never use illegal aerial fireworks or explosives; and• Report illegal fireworks activity to local authorities.“Responsible celebrations help protect neighborhoods, first responders, and the community organizations that depend on these important fundraising partnerships,” Anderson said. “When families choose legal State-Approved, Safe and Sane fireworks and use them responsibly, they help preserve a tradition that supports thousands of local nonprofits and brings communities together.”As Americans celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday, TNT Fireworks encourages everyone to reflect on our shared history, unite with our communities, and cherish the freedoms and traditions that continue to bring us together.For additional fireworks safety information, historical materials, and educational resources, visit: California Fireworks Newswire: View our new PSA's: Cherish, Reflect, Unite and Know the Difference ABOUT TNTFIREWORKSTNTFireworks is California’s leading wholesale distributor of State Fire Marshal-Approved Safe and Sane Fireworks and the nation’s largest distributor of consumer fireworks and novelties. For more than 100 years, TNT has set the benchmark for safety, innovation, quality, customer satisfaction, and nonprofit fundraising partnerships throughout the United States.

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