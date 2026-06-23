Lonnie Ali Joins WaterStep's By Her Hands Podcast

The conversation revolved around resilience, faith, and purpose.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lonnie Ali — Co-Founder and Interim President & CEO of The Muhammad Ali Center— joins WaterStep's By Her Hands podcast for a new episode, "Leaving a Legacy," available now.

In the episode, Lonnie reflects on Muhammad Ali's lifelong commitment to compassion and service, and what it means to carry a legacy forward. The conversation moves through resilience, faith, and purpose — and how small, everyday acts of kindness ripple into lasting impact.

As Lonnie reminds us, “Never think that it's less than or diminish what you do, even if people don't recognize you for it. You don't need recognition. You need impact.”

"Lonnie's stewardship of Muhammad's legacy reminds us that true greatness lies in service to others," said Mark Hogg, founder and CEO of WaterStep. "I hope this conversation inspires listeners — especially young women — to recognize the power they already have to create change."

By Her Hands amplifies the voices of women leading with purpose, in support of WaterStep's work providing safe water and opportunity for girls and women all around the world.

The episode is available on all major podcast platforms.

For more information, call (502) 568-6342 or visit waterstep.org.

About WaterStep

WaterStep is an international nonprofit organization based in Louisville, Ky., USA, dedicated to improving public health through safe water, sanitation, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions. Since 1995, WaterStep has worked in more than 72 countries, equipping communities, healthcare facilities, and humanitarian responders with sustainable technologies and training to combat waterborne disease and public health emergencies. The organization has impacted more than 15 million lives. Learn more at waterstep.org.

- ### -



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.