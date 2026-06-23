Brazil’s Favorite Pastime Arrives on American Soil — and Fogo de Chão Is Ready to Host

Iconic Brazilian Restaurant Group Debuts Authentic Churrasco Watch Parties and a Limited‑Edition Signature Cocktail for this Summer’s Global Soccer Tournament.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world’s biggest sporting event returns to American soil for the first time in over three decades, soccer fans are searching for authentic ways to celebrate the beautiful game. This summer, Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant brand from Brazil, is answering the call by transforming its U.S. locations into the ultimate Brazilian match-day watch parties.Fogo de Chão is inviting fans to experience the true heartbeat of Brazil, pairing the high-energy excitement of the tournament with its famous fire-roasted meats and world-class hospitality."Soccer is Brazil's heartbeat, and Fogo brings that same passion to the table," said Vitor Melchior, spokesperson for Fogo de Chão. "We're inviting fans to celebrate Brazil's game days with a churrasco watch party and the energy of Brazil all in one place."To elevate the viewing experience, Fogo de Chão is also introducing a limited-edition signature cocktail designed specifically for this summer's historic tournament: The World Caip.Introducing "The World Caip"Great sporting moments deserve an equally spectacular signature drink. The World Caip is a vibrant, festive twist on Brazil’s national cocktail, the caipirinha. Crafted to capture the energy of the stadium, the cocktail features:• Fresh Strawberry & Passion Fruit: Bringing a bright, tropical sweetness.• A Hint of Heat: To match the intensity on the pitch.• Dragon Fruit "Soccer Ball" Garnish: A playful, visually striking nod to the game."It’s festive, it's Brazilian, and it will get you ready to scream 'FoGOOOOOOALL,'" Melchior added.Whether fans are die-hard soccer enthusiasts or looking to experience the vibrant culture of Brazil, Fogo de Chão offers the perfect pitch-side seat this summer.To find the nearest Fogo de Chão location, view tournament broadcast schedules, or make a reservation, visit https://fogo.com

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