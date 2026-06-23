Visit PA and Philadelphia Soccer 2026 to Host Pennsylvania Day at FIFA Fan Festival™ Philadelphia on Saturday, June 27

The Visit PA Playmakers – the Commonwealth’s official 2026 hype crew – will perform at Pennsylvania Day to create excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup 26™in Philadelphia and showcase our people, places, and culture to the world.

This special day is free to attend and is part of global events taking place across Pennsylvania — the center of America’s biggest sports and cultural moments in 2026.

Harrisburg, PA – As the world gathers in Philadelphia for FIFA World Cup 26™, Visit PA, the official tourism office for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia Soccer 2026, will welcome visitors with a distinctly local touch as they host Pennsylvania Day at FIFA Fan Festival™ Philadelphia on Saturday, June 27, beginning at 4:00 PM at Lemon Hill.

Presented by the Visit PA Playmakers, Pennsylvania’s official welcome committee for 2026, the rotating group of performers, creators, and community ambassadors will bring the Commonwealth’s personality to life at the FIFA Fan Festival through live entertainment, interactive fan experiences, a main stage performance and Soccer Showdown — pitting Pennsylvania personalities, content creators, and fan favorites against each other in a spirited display of Pennsylvania pride.

“2026 is a once-in-a-generation year where the eyes of the world are on Pennsylvania, and we are thrilled to prove to visitors that we’re the place to be for the FIFA World Cup, and also give them reasons to return,” said Anne Ryan, Deputy Secretary of Tourism for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania Day is our way of bringing a taste of Pennsylvania to the FIFA World Cup Fans who may not have a chance to explore, so they can have a fuller Pennsylvania experience through the people, traditions, and experiences that make the Commonwealth memorable.”

“Soccer is a universal language that brings the world together, and it’s a joy to see people of all cultures and backgrounds come together at FIFA Fan Festival Philadelphia,” said Melissa Piccoli, Chief External Affairs Officer of Philadelphia Soccer 2026. “Pennsylvania Day is an opportunity to share Pennsylvania’s culture and spirit with the visitors joining us for the World Cup and to instill civic pride in residents. We can’t wait to show off the best of Pennsylvania with fans from near and far!”

Pennsylvania Day is part of a broader effort by Governor Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Soccer 2026 to use the global stage of the FIFA World Cup to showcase Pennsylvania’s people, places, and culture to the world. Visit PA will welcome its Visit PA Playmakers to create PA fun moments and interactions throughout the day.

Pennsylvania Day begins at 4:00 PM on Saturday, June 27, at FIFA Fan Festival and is free to attend. Registration in advance is required to attend. For more information, and to register to attend FIFA Fan Festival Philadelphia, please visit: https://phillyfwc26.com/fifa-fan-fest.

The schedule of Pennsylvania Day events includes:

3:45 PM: Welcome to Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Day with live performances by the Visit PA Playmakers

The Philly Sports Guy Jamie Pagliei, Ben Franklin, West Powelton Steppers & Drum Squad, and Philly Girls Jump to welcome guests Induction of Pennsylvania’s Ghanaian and Croatian communities as honorary Visit PA Playmakers ahead of the Ghana vs. Croatia match at 5:00 PM Location: FIFA Fan Festival Philadelphia Main Entrance – Sedgley Drive and Kelly Drive

The Philly Sports Guy Jamie Pagliei, Ben Franklin, West Powelton Steppers & Drum Squad, and Philly Girls Jump to welcome guests 4:00 PM: FIFA Fan Festival Opens Performance by Visit PA Playmakers’ Project Positive Location: Main Stage

4:10 PM to 4:30 PM: Visit PA Playmakers’ Present the Pennsylvania Soccer Relay

Hosted by Renee Washington.The PA Soccer Relay is a Pennsylvania-themed relay race featuring Visit PA Playmakers, mascots and characters including Philadelphia Union’s Phang, Hersh the Hershey Bar, Miss Kiss the Hershey Kiss, Ben Franklin, The Philly Sports Guy, Pittsburgh Dad, and youth participants from the Ghana and Croatia communities. Teams will race oversized, inflatable soccer balls to a PA-themed station, grab Commonwealth-inspired props, and return to tag the next teammate. Location: In Front of Main Stage

Hosted by Renee Washington.The PA Soccer Relay is a Pennsylvania-themed relay race featuring Visit PA Playmakers, mascots and characters including Philadelphia Union’s Phang, Hersh the Hershey Bar, Miss Kiss the Hershey Kiss, Ben Franklin, The Philly Sports Guy, Pittsburgh Dad, and youth participants from the Ghana and Croatia communities. Teams will race oversized, inflatable soccer balls to a PA-themed station, grab Commonwealth-inspired props, and return to tag the next teammate. 4:30 PM to 5:00 PM: Meet and Greets with Visit PA Playmakers and Mascots

The Playmakers will meet with guests of Fan Festival for photo moments and interaction at the Pennsylvania Pavilion, presented by Visit PA. The Pavilion invites visitors to discover Pennsylvania, a destination that blends vibrant cities, scenic landscapes, cultural attractions, and outdoor adventure. Designed as a dynamic yet restorative space, the Pennsylvania Pavilion gives guests a place to pause and recharge while exploring the extraordinary diversity of the Commonwealth. Location: Pennsylvania Pavilion

The Playmakers will meet with guests of Fan Festival for photo moments and interaction at the Pennsylvania Pavilion, presented by Visit PA. The Pavilion invites visitors to discover Pennsylvania, a destination that blends vibrant cities, scenic landscapes, cultural attractions, and outdoor adventure. Designed as a dynamic yet restorative space, the Pennsylvania Pavilion gives guests a place to pause and recharge while exploring the extraordinary diversity of the Commonwealth. Fun and Pennsylvania freebies all Fan Festival long at the Pennsylvania Pavilion.

Live match broadcasts at FIFA Fan Festival throughout the day, including at 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM.

In recognition of their role in welcoming international visitors throughout 2026, members of the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia’s Youth Diplomats program will also be onsite to support Visit PA and will be named honorary Visit PA Playmakers. Representing schools throughout the Greater Philadelphia region, the students will serve as youth ambassadors during Pennsylvania Day, helping connect visitors from around the world with Pennsylvania communities and sharing the spirit of hospitality that defines the Commonwealth. Nearly 100 students from across the region are participating in the Youth Diplomat program led by the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia, the region’s largest and longest-running international non-profit.

“Our students have been training and preparing for moments like this throughout 2026, where they get to welcome people and visitors of all cultures to Pennsylvania,” said Lauren Swartz, President and CEO of the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia. “We are proud to work with Visit PA and Philadelphia Soccer 2026 to empower our next generation to see themselves as global citizens and leaders, starting by welcoming visitors to their home at Pennsylvania Day.”

Pennsylvania Tourism Is Accelerating

Tourism is a key priority in Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy — and new data shows the industry is surging. In 2024, Pennsylvania welcomed over 201 million visitors, generating a record-breaking $83.9 billion in total economic impact. Visitor spending reached $49.9 billion, and the industry supported more than 514,000 jobs.

Celebrating America’s 250th in 2026

As the birthplace of American democracy, Pennsylvania will be front and center next month on July 4, 2026, when America celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the nation. Just as Pennsylvania played a critical role in 1776, the Commonwealth is primed to once again be in the spotlight in 2026 with major events throughout the Commonwealth. These events are huge tourism and economic development opportunities for the Commonwealth, as millions of people prepare to visit Pennsylvania. Over the last three years, Governor Shapiro has rebranded Pennsylvania as the “Great American Getaway” and increased funding for tourism and 2026 marquis event support.

About Visit PA

Visit PA, the official tourism office of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and part of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, promotes travel to Pennsylvania’s 67 counties and showcases the experiences that make the Commonwealth The Great American Getaway. From vibrant cities and historic landmarks to outdoor adventure, arts and culture, culinary experiences and small-town charm, Pennsylvania offers authentic experiences for every traveler. Learn more at visitpa.com.

About Philadelphia Soccer 2026

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 is the Local Host Committee charged with planning and executing FIFA World Cup 26™ in coordination with the City of Philadelphia. Established in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the organization is governed by a Board of Directors that convenes leaders from across the City of Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to ensure the region delivers an exceptional experience for residents, visitors, athletes and fans from around the world. Learn more at PhillyFWC26.com and follow @FWC26Philly on social media.

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