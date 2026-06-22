Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview -- Week of June 22, 2026
Agriculture
On Wednesday, June 24, the Committee on Agriculture will hold a full committee hearing "To Review the Implementation of Farm Safety Net, Disaster, and Conservation Programs."
On Thursday, June 25, the Subcommittee on Forestry and Horticulture will hold a hearing called "Reviewing Partnerships to Enhance Management of the National Forest System."
Appropriations
On Wednesday, June 24, the Committee on Appropriations will hold a full committee markup of the Fiscal Year 2027 Defense Bill.
On Thursday, June 25, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security will hold an oversight hearing on the Department of Homeland Security.
Education & Workforce
On Wednesday, June 24, the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development will hold a hearing called "Workforce Rewired: Modern Apprenticeships for a Modern Economy."
Energy & Commerce
On Wednesday, June 24, the Subcommittee on Environment will hold a hearing called "Trash to Treasure: Examining Legislation to Support Domestic Critical Mineral Recovery and Recycling."
On Thursday, June 25, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold a hearing called "State Medicaid Program Integrity: Examining Fraud Risks and Oversight Deficiencies."
Financial Services
On Wednesday, June 24, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Future of Payments: Promoting Innovation and Fair Markets."
On Thursday, June 25, the Subcommittee on Capital Markets will hold a hearing called "From Wall Street to Main Street: The Future of How America Invests."
Foreign Affairs
On Thursday, June 25, the East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Implementing an America First Approach in the East Asia and Pacific Region."
Homeland Security
On Wednesday, June 24, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee markup on various measures.
House Administration
On Thursday, June 25, the Committee on House Administration will hold a full committee hearing called “The Congressional Research Service and the Future of AI-Enabled Policy Analysis.”
Intelligence
On Wednesday, June 24, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a closed full committee hearing called "Effectiveness of the Intelligence Community's Inspector General."
Judiciary
On Wednesday, June 24, the Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust will hold a hearing called "The 30,000 Foot View: Competition and Regulation in the U.S. Airline Industry."
On Thursday, June 25, the Subcommittee on Oversight will hold a hearing called "False Narratives Surrounding Conditions at the Delaney Hall ICE Detention Center."
Natural Resources
On Wednesday, June 24, the Committee on Natural Resources will hold a full committee markup on the following measure:
- H.R. 9250, the Great American Outdoors Act 250 (Westerman)
Oversight and Government Reform
On Thursday, June 25, the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency will hold a hearing called "Combating Waste, Fraud, and Abuse in SNAP."
Rules
On Tuesday, June 23, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:
- H.R. 8595, the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2027 (Diaz-Balart)
- H.R. 9022, the Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2027 (Fleischmann)
- H.R. 9237, the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act (Bost)
- H.R. 1181, the Protecting Privacy in Purchases Act (Moore)
Science, Space, and Technology
On Wednesday, June 24, the Subcommittee on Investigations and Oversight will hold a hearing called "Safeguarding Federal Research Funds: The False Claims Act's Role in Combating Grant Fraud."
Select Committee on China
On Thursday, June 25, the Select Committee on China will hold a hearing called "China’s Economic Espionage and Subnational Influence in the United States."
Small Business
On Thursday, June 25, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "From Startup to Scale: The Role of the SBA Office of Investment and Innovation in Powering America’s Small Businesses."
Veterans' Affairs
On Wednesday, June 24, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing called “Failure at the Front Gate: Examining VA Police and Security Deficiencies.”
On Thursday, June 25, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity will hold a legislative hearing on the following measures:On Thursday, June 25, the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs will hold a legislative hearing on the following measures:
- H.R. 8552, the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2026 (Luttrell)
- H.R. 8767, the Compensation Fund Recrediting Act (Self)
- H.R. 9006, the Locating Our Unclaimed Veterans Act (Valadao)
- H.R. 6588, the PROVIDE Act (Panetta)
- H.R. 6921, the Hawai’i National Cemetery Act (Case)
- Discussion Draft, the Unclaimed Veterans’ Legacy Grant Program Act
Ways and Means
On Thursday, June 25, the Work & Welfare Subcommittee will hold a hearing on the "Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) Program: Early Support, Lifelong Impact."
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