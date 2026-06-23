The Art of Stress-Free Summer Getaway

Whether it’s a cross-country flight or a weekend road trip, today’s getaways take more than a packed bag-it takes a plan. Travel stress can dampen the vacation.

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wherever summer takes you, lifestyle and beauty expert Kelsey Griffin is sharing her “Travel Smarter” essentials to help travelers stay comfortable, refreshed, and polished from departure to destination. From standout stays and smart travel solutions to family-friendly experiences, Griffin is spotlighting easy ways to make time away from home more seamless and enjoyable. She’ll highlight extended-stay accommodations from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, designed for travelers navigating everything from relocations, renovations, and extended work trips, as well as family fun at LEGOLAND Florida Resort, featuring more than 50 rides, attractions, a water park, SEA LIFE aquarium, and Peppa Pig Theme Park all in one destination.For more information, please visit:

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