Altadena Mutual Water Company Breaks Ground on Major Reservoir Reconstruction Project Following Eaton Fire

$2 million insurance-funded project marks key milestone in Altadena's recovery and honors water operators who helped protect the community during the wildfire

ALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rubio Cañon Land and Water Association today celebrated the groundbreaking of a major reservoir reconstruction project that will restore and strengthen critical water infrastructure damaged during the 2025 Eaton Fire, marking a significant milestone in Altadena's continuing recovery.The ceremony at the Maiden Lane Reservoir brought together community leaders, shareholders, water industry representatives, and local officials to launch a project that will invest more than $2 million in insurance proceeds to rebuild the damaged reservoir, along with nearly $1 million in additional capital improvements to strengthen pipelines, valves, and related infrastructure throughout the system.Association leaders also used the event to recognize the extraordinary efforts of Rubio's water operators and mutual aid personnel who worked tirelessly during and after the Eaton Fire to maintain water service, protect critical infrastructure, and help restore the community."The groundbreaking of this reservoir is a symbol of Altadena's resilience and determination to recover from the Eaton Fire," said Dr. Janet Fahey, President of the Board of Directors of Rubio Cañon Land and Water Association. "Our community has shown remarkable strength over the past year and a half, and today marks an important step toward building back stronger, more reliable, and more fire-resilient water infrastructure for generations to come. We are deeply grateful to our operators, employees, and shareholders whose commitment made this milestone possible."The project is being funded largely through insurance proceeds secured through the Joint Powers Risk and Insurance Management Authority (JPRIMA), the insurance and risk-management program of the California Association of Mutual Water Companies (CalMutuals). Rubio Cañon was among the founding mutual water companies that helped establish the program after traditional pooled insurance options for mutual water companies became unavailable."CalMutuals is proud that JPRIMA is helping fund this vital reconstruction effort," said Adán Ortega, Executive Director of the California Assn. of Mutual Water Companies. "The Eaton Fire demonstrated why mutual water companies must continue looking out for one another and working together to protect the communities they serve. At a time when many small water systems cannot count on outside assistance, cooperation within the mutual water community remains more important than ever." JPRIMA is the insurance and risk-management authority established through the California Association of Mutual Water Companies to provide property, liability, and related insurance protections tailored to the unique needs of mutual water companies and other participating water systems.The reconstruction project is part of a broader effort by Rubio Cañon Land and Water Association to rebuild infrastructure damaged during the Eaton Fire while enhancing the long-term reliability and resiliency of the system. Four Rubio reservoirs sustained damage during the fire, which devastated large portions of Altadena and surrounding communities in January 2025.Despite the challenges posed by the disaster, Rubio worked tirelessly to restore water service in the immediate aftermath of the fire to return its system to working order and to facilitate the return of residents, reopening of businesses, and ongoing rebuilding throughout the community.As a nonprofit mutual water company owned by the residents it serves, Rubio Cañon has invested for years in infrastructure improvements, prudent financial management, and emergency preparedness measures that helped position the Association to respond effectively to the disaster and begin rebuilding quickly.The Maiden Lane Reservoir project is expected to strengthen system reliability, improve operational flexibility, and enhance fire resiliency for the thousands of residents and businesses served by the Association.About Rubio Cañon Land & Water AssociationFounded in 1886, Rubio Cañon Land & Water Association is one of California's oldest mutual water companies and has provided reliable water service to Altadena residents for nearly 140 years. As a nonprofit mutual water company, Rubio is owned by its shareholders. The Association operates and maintains critical water infrastructure serving the Altadena community and is committed to delivering safe, reliable water service while investing in the long-term resiliency of its system. For more information, visit www.rclwa.org

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