PRESS INVITED TO OPENING PREVIEW OF LUXE, CT: VELVET MILLS TO MODERN RUNWAYS

Christian Siriano, Vote Dress 2021 Peter Som, Jardine cocktail dress [detail], Spring 2007. Linen silk blend, silk taffeta and silk velvet trim. Christian Siriano, Futuristic Belle dress 2014

Mystic Museum of Art Unveils Major Summer Exhibition Exploring Connecticut’s Textile and Fashion Legacy

MYSTIC, CT, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MYSTIC, CT (June 23, 2026) — Members of the media are invited to attend the opening preview of Mystic Museum of Art ’s highly anticipated summer exhibition, Luxe, CT: Velvet Mills to Modern Runways , on Wednesday, June 24, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Mystic Museum of Art, located at 9 Water Street in downtown Mystic.The exhibition, which opens to the public on June 26 and runs through October 11, explores the history and evolution of textiles in Connecticut, tracing a fascinating story from precolonial artistry and traditional craftsmanship to the region’s historic velvet industry and contemporary fashion design.Developed in partnership with Historic Stonington, Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center, and Mystic Seaport Museum, the exhibition features historic and contemporary examples of beadwork, embroidery, quilts, velvet, fashion, and decorative arts that reveal the rich stories of labor, immigration, cultural identity, and creativity woven throughout the region’s history.The exhibition also includes looks from contemporary designers with Connecticut ties, including Christian Siriano, Peter Som, Xarea Lockart, and Toriana Sauro, demonstrating how fashion continues to shape conversations around identity, value, craftsmanship, and innovation.The June 24 opening preview offers members of the media an opportunity to:• Tour the exhibition before it opens to the public• Photograph exhibition galleries and featured works• Conduct interviews with museum leadership, curators, and participating partners• Capture visitors experiencing the exhibition during the opening celebration• Learn about upcoming public programs, workshops, and special events connected to the exhibitionEVENT DETAILSOpening Preview – Luxe, CT: Velvet Mills to Modern RunwaysWednesday, June 24, 20265:30 PM – 7:00 PMMystic Museum of Art9 Water Street | Mystic, CT 06355Photo Opportunities:• Historic textiles and garments• Contemporary fashion designs• Exhibition galleries• Opening reception guests• Museum leadership and exhibition organizersLuxe, CT offers a compelling look at how textiles and fashion reflect the changing values, traditions, and identities of Connecticut communities across generations. Through extraordinary objects and contemporary design, the exhibition transforms familiar ideas about fashion into a broader conversation about history, culture, and artistic expression.Media planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP by contacting visitor services at 860.536.7601 or email visitorservices@ mysticmuseumofart.org For additional information, visit mysticmuseumofart.org.ABOUT MYSTIC MUSEUM OF ARTMystic Museum of Art inspires creativity and critical thinking by engaging artists and the public through exhibitions, educational programs, and cultural experiences. Located on the Mystic River in the heart of historic Mystic, Connecticut, MMoA serves as a vibrant gathering place for the arts and community.

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