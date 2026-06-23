Wicklander-Zulawski & Safe Passage Consulting Form Partnership Expand Workplace Violence and Active-Shooter Capabilities

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Partnership expands the W-Z human-risk platform through specialized physical-security expertise, enterprise preparedness programs and asynchronous learning

Human risk does not stop at the interview room, the HR office or the point of an investigation.” — Nate Frazier, CFI, Executive Chairman of WZ

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates (WZ), the global authority in human-risk training and education, today announced a strategic partnership with Safe Passage Consulting, LLC, an independent security consulting and training organization led by experienced law-enforcement and military professionals.The partnership expands the broader WZ human-risk platform by making Safe Passage-delivered workplace violence prevention, active-shooter and active-aggressor preparedness, behavioral threat assessment, physical-security consulting, emergency planning, secure-travel and executive-protection capabilities available to WZ clients.Safe Passage will serve as WZ’s preferred subject-matter delivery partner for these specialized services. WZ will provide the enterprise, commercial, administrative, client-management and learning-platform infrastructure through which the organizations can bring broader preparedness solutions to employers and public-sector organizations.The programs will support clients’ broader professional-development, leadership and organizational-risk curricula, connecting investigative interviewing, workplace investigations, behavioral-risk recognition, de-escalation, crisis preparedness and physical-security readiness within a more complete human-risk framework in both the public and private sectors. Related contract client engagements will be WZ-administered preparedness solutions delivered by Safe Passage Consulting, combining Safe Passage’s substantive expertise and field-based delivery with WZ’s global client reach, enterprise administration, instructional-design capabilities, learning infrastructure and leadership in human-risk education.“Human risk does not stop at the interview room, the HR office or the point of an investigation. It extends into the moments when warning signs are missed, threats escalate and leaders are forced to make consequential decisions under pressure,” said Nate Frazier, CFI, Executive Chairman of WZ.“Wicklander-Zulawski is the global authority in human-risk training and education, and this partnership is a decisive expansion of that platform. By integrating Safe Passage’s specialized physical-security and protective-services expertise into the broader WZ ecosystem, we are giving our clients a stronger, more complete capability to identify risk earlier, prepare their people and protect their organizations before a crisis occurs.”The partnership is designed to support corporations, public agencies, law-enforcement organizations, schools and universities, healthcare systems, retailers, hospitality and gaming organizations and private-equity portfolio companies.The companies also are collaborating on an initial active-shooter and active-aggressor preparedness pilot for The Human Risk Academy, WZ’s asynchronous, on-demand learning platform. The proposed program is expected to combine Safe Passage’s subject-matter content, scenarios, review and on-camera experts with WZ’s instructional design, course development, assessments, certificates, enterprise reporting, client administration and global digital distribution. Future programs will address workplace violence awareness and early warning signs, behavioral threat assessment awareness, emergency action planning, leadership tabletop readiness, situational awareness, de-escalation and executive travel safety.“Preparedness cannot be limited to a policy binder, a single exercise or a response plan employee never see,” said Tony Casper, CCIPS, CEO and Founder of Safe Passage Consulting. “Organizations need practical plans, trained people and leaders capable of recognizing warning signs and making sound decisions under pressure. Working through the WZ platform allows us to bring that expertise to more organizations and support a broader, sustainable approach to human and physical risk.”About Wicklander-Zulawski & AssociatesWicklander-Zulawski & Associates is the global authority in human-risk training and education. For more than four decades, WZ has helped professionals in law enforcement, human resources, investigations, loss prevention and organizational leadership conduct better conversations, obtain more reliable information, make better decisions and reduce risk. WZ delivers live instruction, consulting, certification programs and asynchronous, on-demand learning to professionals and organizations worldwide. Learn more at w-z.com.About Safe Passage ConsultingSafe Passage Consulting provides security, preparedness and protective-services training and consulting through experienced current and former law-enforcement and military professionals. Its capabilities include active-shooter and active-aggressor preparedness, workplace violence prevention, physical-security assessments, emergency planning, behavioral threat assessment and management, tabletop exercises, executive-protection planning and secure-travel support. Learn more at SafePassageConsulting.com.

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