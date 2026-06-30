The plugin from Alli AI, the leading AI Search Visibility Platform brings prerendering to more than 40% of the web that runs on WordPress.

A WordPress site can look perfect to a human visitor and come back almost empty to ChatGPT or Claude, because those crawlers read the HTML and never run the JavaScript” — Kyle Duck

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alli AI today launched a WordPress plugin that makes any WordPress site readable by AI search platforms, including ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Claude, without writing code or rebuilding the site. The plugin solves the JavaScript problem that leaves a large share of the web invisible to AI search: pages that load perfectly for human visitors often return blank or incomplete content to the AI crawlers that increasingly shape how people find information.AI crawlers do not read a web page the way a browser does. A browser runs the page's JavaScript and assembles the finished result a person sees. Most AI crawlers, including GPTBot (ChatGPT), ClaudeBot, and PerplexityBot, read the raw HTML the server returns and do not execute JavaScript. When the meaningful content is added by JavaScript or fetched asynchronously through AJAX after the page loads, the crawler never sees it. This is the core problem with JavaScript SEO, and the newer practices of answer engine optimization (AEO) and generative engine optimization (GEO), that Alli AI set out to solve.WordPress is affected more than its reputation as a simple platform suggests. Modern WordPress sites lean heavily on JavaScript through visual page builders such as Elementor, dynamic blocks, AJAX loaded content such as reviews and faceted navigation, and headless setups that pair WordPress with a React or Next.js front end. According to Alli AI's own research, 63% of sites built on JavaScript frameworks such as React, Vue, and Angular are effectively invisible to AI crawlers. The traffic at stake is growing quickly: AI referral traffic rose 527% year over year in early 2025, according to Previsible's 2025 AI Traffic Report reported by Search Engine Land.The conventional fix has been a server side rendering migration, an engineering project measured in quarters that, for the long tail of WordPress sites, rarely happens. The Alli AI plugin removes that requirement. When an AI crawler requests a page, the plugin detects it and serves a complete, pre-rendered static HTML version containing the full content, while human visitors continue to receive the normal site experience. The plugin also deploys structured data across the site automatically, helping both traditional search engines and AI platforms extract and cite content accurately, and handles cases where AI crawlers are blocked by bot protection before reaching the content. Setup takes minutes, with no FTP access, no developer ticket, and no rebuild."The web was built for browsers, not for AI. A WordPress site can look perfect to a human visitor and come back almost empty to ChatGPT or Claude, because those crawlers read the HTML and never run the JavaScript," said Kyle Duck, Founder and CEO of Alli AI. "For most site owners the only fix on offer has been a rebuild, which for the long tail of WordPress means it simply never happens. We built this plugin so any WordPress site can be readable by AI search in an afternoon, without touching a line of code. Visibility to AI is becoming basic infrastructure, and it should be one install away."The plugin is part of Alli AI's AI Search Visibility Engine , which is included across Alli AI plans and runs alongside the company's SEO Automation Engine for sites that also deploy AEO, GEO and SEO at portfolio scale.The Alli AI WordPress plugin is available now, with a free trial at alliai.com. Full details are available here About Alli AIAlli AI is the leading AI Search Visibility Platform. It makes websites readable by ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and 50+ other AI search platforms, and deploys SEO across portfolios of sites at scale, all from a single integration that installs through a WordPress plugin, a JavaScript snippet, or an existing tag manager. Alli AI's AI Search Visibility Engine serves pre-rendered HTML and structured data to AI crawlers so they can read content they would otherwise miss, while its SEO Automation Engine deploys optimizations across 100+ sites in under 60 seconds. Learn more at alliai.com.

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