WHEN YOU WISH UPON ORIGINAL ANIMATION ARTWORK: RARE DISNEY TREASURES HEADLINE PROPSTORE ANIMATION AUCTION

MAKE MINE MUSIC (1946) Mary Blair Original Hand-Painted Concept Painting from "Make Mine Music" (Walt Disney, 1946) Est. $13,200 - $26,400

SNOW WHITE – PINOCCHIO – MICKEY MOUSE – OLD HAG – TIGGER – SULLY – MUSHU – AND MORE BELOVED DISNEY CHARACTERS FEATURED

With more than thirty years in animation art behind the collection at Propstore, we have chosen each piece for what it is and what it means. ” — Russell Singler, Propstore’s Animation Art Expert

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world's leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, presents a curated selection of rare Disney animation art as part of its Animation Art Live Auction taking place on July 8–9, 2026. Spanning nearly a century of Disney history, the collection features original production cels, drawings, storyboards, concept artwork, and development materials from some of the studio's most beloved animated films.Carefully selected by animation art specialists with more than 30 years of experience in the field, the collection showcases iconic characters and landmark productions ranging from Pinocchio and Alice in Wonderland to Winnie the Pooh, Mulan, Monsters, Inc., and Mickey Mouse's earliest appearances.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2026, Make Mine Music (1946) is represented by an original hand-painted concept painting by renowned Disney artist Mary Blair. Widely regarded as one of the most influential artists in Disney history, Blair's distinctive use of color and design helped shape the visual identity of numerous Disney classics. The artwork is estimated at $13,200 - $26,400.Highlights from Disney's Golden Age include an original production cel setup from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), the studio's first feature-length animated film. Featuring Grumpy and his reflection on separate production cels, the setup captures a memorable comedic moment from the classic and is presented on a Courvoisier wood veneer background. The piece carries a pre-sale estimate of $3,960 - $7,920.Also featured is a set of four original production drawings from the Mickey Mouse short Society Dog Show (1939), depicting Mickey, Pluto, and the Judge during a comedic action sequence. Spanning just a second of screen time, the drawings retain their original production annotations and construction lines, offering a rare glimpse into Disney's animation process. The set is estimated at $3,168 - $6,336.Marking the 25th anniversary of Monsters, Inc. in 2026, this collection includes a storyboard drawing by Jorgen Klubien featuring Sully and Boo. The artwork offers a rare glimpse into the film's development, depicting Sully with small bat wings on his back, an early design element that did not make it into the final film. The storyboard drawings are expected to realize $1,056 - $2,112.The two-day Live Auction runs July 8–9, 2026, with global online, absentee, and telephone bidding available throughout. Bidding begins each day at 03:00 PM BST / 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT.Registration is now open, and the full catalog is available at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/519 Top Disney lots to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:MAKE MINE MUSIC (1946) Mary Blair Original Hand-Painted Concept Painting from "Make Mine Music" (Walt Disney, 1946) Est. $13,200 - $26,400 (£10,000 - £20,000)PINOCCHIO (1940) Framed Figaro Tries to Sleep Original Production Cel and Overlay on Courvoisier Background Est. $3,960 - $7,920 (£3,000 - £6,000)SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS (1937) Grumpy In the Mirror Original Production Cels on Courvoisier Wood Veneer Background Est. $3,960 - $7,920 (£3,000 - £6,000)SOCIETY DOG SHOW (SHORT, 1939) Mickey Mouse, Pluto and The Judge set of Four Original production drawings Est. $3,168 - $6,336 (£2,400 - £4,800)ALICE IN WONDERLAND (1951) Framed Alice Original Production Cel on Hand-Painted Presentation Background Est. $2,640 - $5,280 (£2,000 - £4,000)101 DALMATIANS (1961) Cruella de Vil in Bed Original Production Cel Framed Est. $2,640 - $5,280 (£2,000 - £4,000)WINNIE THE POOH AND TIGGER TOO (1974) Tigger Original Storyboard Drawing with Dialogue Title Framed Est. $1,584 - $3,168 (£1,200 - £2,400)SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS (1937) The Evil Queen as the Old Hag Oversize Original Production Drawing Est. $1,320 - $2,640 (£1,000 - £2,000)MONSTERS, INC. (2001) Early James P Sullivan (Sully) and Boo Storyboard Drawings by Jorgen Klubien Est. $1,056 - $2,112 (£800 - £1,600)MULAN (1998) Mushu and Cri-Kee and the Fa Family Ancestral Temple Pair of Original Concept Paintings Est. $1,056 - $2,112 (£800 - £1,600)Russell Singler, Propstore’s Animation Art Expert, commented on the collection: "Few studios have shaped animation and our childhoods quite like Disney. Mickey and Pluto mid-chase in the early shorts, the Evil Queen at her most fearsome, Sully and Boo's unforgettable friendship, these are moments that stay with all of us. The artworks in this collection are the original drawings, paintings, cels and storyboards that made those moments possible. With more than thirty years in animation art behind the collection at Propstore, we have chosen each piece for what it is and what it means, and together they span nearly a century of Disney's storytelling. This is a rare chance to own the actual artwork, from the studio that shaped the medium.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/hp381yc9whdsvm66le35k/AFePbcRYUZ-1FOpAEd6JkrI?rlkey=ifv8lrgcrzljngeusm2tgmci5&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting, offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore X: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

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