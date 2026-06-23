Call It Closed International Realty Announces Expansion into New Jersey, Appoints Jonathan Guzman as State Broker

Call It Closed International Realty has officially expanded into New Jersey, naming Jonathan Guzman as State Broker to lead operations and growth efforts in the brokerage's 26th state.

Reaching our 26th state is a monumental achievement in our nationwide growth, and I am confident our team will flourish under Jonathan Guzman's exceptional leadership.” — Chad Osborne, Co-Founder and CEO

EDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call It Closed International Realty , a rapidly expanding virtual real estate brokerage renowned for its innovative, agent-centric model, today announced its official launch in the State of New Jersey. This milestone marks the company’s 26th state of operation, further solidifying its commitment to empowering real estate professionals across the United States.To spearhead its growth in the Garden State, Call It Closed International Realty has appointed seasoned real estate leader, investor, and national coach Jonathan Guzman as the Managing Broker for New Jersey.Guzman began his professional journey in the fast-paced world of NYC finance before pivoting his sharp business acumen into real estate, where he launched a highly successful home re-development company in 2015. His extensive background spans single- and multi-family investments, land development, and high-end luxury property transactions, resulting in over $100 million in career real estate sales. Beyond his impressive transaction volume, Guzman is a highly regarded national real estate coach who has helped hundreds of agents scale their businesses through modern digital marketing strategies and brand positioning.Chad Osborne, CEO and Co-Founder of Call It Closed International Realty, expressed his enthusiasm for entering the northeastern market: "I am incredibly excited to announce Call It Closed's arrival in New Jersey. Reaching our 26th state is a monumental achievement in our nationwide growth, and I am confident our team will flourish under Jonathan Guzman's exceptional leadership. His vast investment knowledge, masterful approach to digital marketing, and proven track record as a national coach make him the perfect choice to build a powerful and supportive environment for agents in this critical new market."Jonathan Guzman, newly appointed State Broker for New Jersey, shared his vision for the role: "Becoming the broker for Call It Closed in New Jersey is an incredible opportunity to bring true value to the local agent community. Call It Closed’s forward-thinking, agent-centric approach perfectly aligns with my passion for helping real estate professionals scale their businesses and achieve sustainable success. I look forward to equipping Garden State agents with the modern tools, innovative commission models, and robust support they need to dominate the market and deliver exceptional service to their clients."The opening of New Jersey, with Jonathan Guzman at the helm, underscores Call It Closed International Realty's strategic vision for continued national expansion, empowering agents with innovative tools, comprehensive support, and a clear pathway to sustained financial success.Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to reinventing the real estate industry through innovative technology and a agent-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents and a strong focus on empowering both clients and professionals, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations. We leverage cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support to buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and fostering strong community connections sets us apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.

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