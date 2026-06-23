Happier At Home Opens New Senior Care Franchise Serving Lake Minnetonka Area

Owner of home care agency in Lake Minnetonka Aisha Kenneh

Happier At Home has officially opened a new fully licensed franchise in Lake Minnetonka, bringing compassionate in-home senior care services to local families.

Our mission is to provide families with reliable, personalized care solutions that allow their loved ones to age safely and comfortably at home.” — Aisha Kenneh

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happier At Home, a leading provider of non-medical in-home senior care, is proud to announce the official opening of its newest fully licensed franchise serving the Lake Minnetonka area of Minnesota.The new home care agency in Lake Minnetonka expands the company's growing network of locally owned home care agencies dedicated to helping seniors maintain independence, dignity, and quality of life while remaining in the comfort of their own homes.The Lake Minnetonka franchise is now open for business and offers a comprehensive range of personalized in-home care services for seniors and adults who need extra support with daily living.Services include personal care assistance, companion care , medication reminders, transportation, meal preparation, light housekeeping, and geriatric care advocacy. Each care plan is tailored to the unique needs and preferences of the individual, ensuring clients receive the right level of support while maintaining as much independence as possible."We are excited to bring Happier At Home's compassionate care model to the Lake Minnetonka community," said the local franchise owner Aisha Kenneh. "Our mission is to provide families with reliable, personalized care solutions that allow their loved ones to age safely and comfortably at home while giving family members greater peace of mind."Located in Plymouth, the new office serves families in Edina, Wayzata, Long Lake, Orono, Excelsior, Chanhassen and surrounding communities. The franchise combines local ownership and community involvement with the proven systems, training, and support of the Happier At Home brand. This approach allows the team to deliver responsive, relationship-based care backed by industry best practices.One of the hallmarks of Happier At Home is its commitment to continuity of care. Clients are matched with consistent caregivers whenever possible, helping build meaningful relationships that foster trust, comfort, and better outcomes. Flexible scheduling options are available, ranging from a few hours per week to around-the-clock care.As Minnesota's senior population continues to grow, demand for quality in-home care services remains strong. Happier At Home's expansion into the Lake Minnetonka market reflects the company's commitment to meeting that need through compassionate, personalized support that helps seniors remain active, engaged, and independent in the place they call home.About Happier At HomeHappier At Home is a national home care franchise providing compassionate non-medical care services to seniors and adults who wish to remain independent at home. Services include personal care, companion care, medication support, transportation assistance, and geriatric care advocacy, all designed to help clients live happier, healthier lives at home.

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