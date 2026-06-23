All My Sons Moving & Storage Helps 'Parade with a Purpose' Raise More Than 200,000 Meals for New Orleans Children

All My Sons Moving & Storage crew members and Second Harvest Food Bank staff unload 2,000 snack kits at Second Harvest of Greater New Orleans on June 18, 2026.

Family-owned mover joins Move For Hunger and 14 apartment associations to pack and deliver snack kits during the multifamily industry’s national conference

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its national partnership with Move For Hunger, All My Sons Moving & Storage helped turn the streets of New Orleans into a force for good on June 18, joining hundreds of multifamily professionals for “Parade with a Purpose” — a high-energy march and service event held during the National Apartment Association’s Apartmentalize conference.

Fourteen apartment associations and leading property management companies came together to march and pack meaningful snack kits for children in New Orleans, where nearly one in three children faces food insecurity. The result was a powerful show of collective impact: thanks to sponsors and marchers, the effort raised more than 200,000 meals for the local community.

Putting its fleet and local crews to work for the cause, All My Sons delivered 2,000 snack kits to Second Harvest of Greater New Orleans and Aradiana — enough to provide 4,000 kid-friendly meals to children in need. For a company built on moving what matters most, lending its trucks and people to move meals into the community was a natural extension of its everyday mission.

“At All My Sons, we move families every day — and that includes moving compassion into action,” said Zack Turturici, Chief Marketing Officer of All My Sons Moving & Storage. “Seeing the multifamily industry come together in New Orleans to pack kits and feed kids was exactly the kind of impact we want to be part of. We were proud to help carry these meals the final mile.”

The event reflects All My Sons’ broader commitment to Move For Hunger, a partnership that mobilizes the company’s nationwide network of moving crews to rescue surplus food and deliver it to local food banks — helping ensure that good food reaches families instead of going to waste.

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger is a national nonprofit organization that fights hunger and food waste by mobilizing moving companies, multifamily apartment communities, corporations, and volunteers to rescue and deliver surplus food to local food banks. Since 2009, Move For Hunger has delivered more than 61 million pounds of food — the equivalent of more than 50 million meals — to those in need. Learn more at moveforhunger.org.

About All My Sons Moving & Storage

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, All My Sons Moving & Storage is a family-owned company and one of the nation’s largest providers of full-service residential and commercial moving and storage. Operating more than 90 locations across 32 states, All My Sons offers local, long-distance, auto, residential, commercial, and corporate moving services, all delivered with the old-fashioned values of courtesy, respect, and family care that have guided the company for more than 30 years. Learn more at www.allmysons.com.

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