ProMed Pharma Announces Second Dedicated Manufacturing Suite Agreement at Niagara Lane Facility

Interior view of high-potency manufacturing suite used in the manufacture of sustained release dosage forms including complex generics Customer-dedicated cleanrooms are accessed via a Grade D clean corridor

New Suite Designed for Highly Potent APIs and Complex Generic Drug Products

PLYMOUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProMed Pharma, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in long-acting injectable and implantable drug delivery systems, today announced it has entered into an agreement with an undisclosed pharmaceutical partner to establish a second dedicated manufacturing suite within its Niagara Lane facility in Plymouth, Minnesota.The newly committed suite will be specifically configured for the handling and manufacture of highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) and will support development and future commercial production of complex generic drug products. The agreement represents the second dedicated suite commitment within ProMed’s Niagara Lane expansion and further validates growing market demand for specialized manufacturing capacity supporting long-acting and sustained-release therapies.The suite will incorporate advanced containment technologies, material flows, and environmental controls designed to safely process potent compounds while meeting current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) requirements. ProMed will leverage its expertise in hot melt extrusion and polymer-based drug delivery systems to support the partner’s development and commercialization objectives.“Securing a second dedicated suite agreement so soon after our initial announcement demonstrates the significant demand for specialized manufacturing solutions in complex pharmaceuticals,” said James Arps, PhD, Director of Business Development at ProMed Pharma. “This partnership expands our presence in the complex generic market while highlighting the flexibility of the Niagara Lane facility to support a broad range of product types, including programs requiring advanced containment capabilities for highly potent compounds.”The complex generic market continues to experience strong growth as pharmaceutical companies seek differentiated manufacturing partners capable of producing sophisticated dosage forms and drug-device combination products. ProMed’s Niagara Lane facility was designed to address these needs through dedicated, customizable manufacturing suites supported by shared GMP infrastructure, quality systems, warehousing, and material management.“With two suites now committed, we are seeing strong validation of our dedicated-suite model,” added Dr. Arps. “Customers increasingly value the ability to access purpose-built manufacturing space, specialized equipment, and experienced technical teams without the capital investment and operational complexity associated with building their own facilities. The addition of HPAPI capabilities further broadens the range of programs we can support.”The Niagara Lane facility retains additional capacity to support future pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners seeking dedicated manufacturing space for clinical and commercial production.About ProMed PharmaProMed Pharma is an established CDMO focused on the development and manufacturing of drug-releasing implants and combination products, with deep expertise in polymer-based dosage forms. Leveraging nearly two decades of operational experience, ProMed Pharma supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies from early development through commercial production, delivering high-quality, compliant solutions for long-acting drug delivery. ProMed specializes in hot melt extrusion and injection molding of drug-loaded polymers and supports the development of controlled-release formulations for ophthalmic, implantable, and combination-product applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.