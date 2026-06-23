Latino Action Icons Unite: Fabian Carrillo and Art Camacho Announce High-Octane New Feature 'Latin Dragon: Resurrection'

Latin Dragon: Resurrection

The “Latin Dragon” is back. Action star Fabian Carrillo and director Art Camacho have officially joined forces for the upcoming, Latin Dragon: Resurrection.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The “Latin Dragon” is back. International action star Fabian Carrillo and acclaimed action director Art Camacho have officially joined forces for the upcoming adrenaline-fueled thriller, Latin Dragon: Resurrection.Currently in development and slated to begin production in 2026, Latin Dragon: Resurrection is part of an ambitious slate of feature films Carrillo is set to star in for 2026/2027, beginning with Latin Dragon: Resurrection and continuing with a series of gritty, action-driven projects. Part of the slate will have Carrillo and Camacho working alongside a Marvel comic book icon and a world-renowned Mexican wrestling legend.The new film also marks the long-awaited return of the Latin Dragon franchise, which first exploded onto the international action scene with the original Latin Dragon, released globally through Screen Media. The original film helped establish Fabian Carrillo as a rising action star and cult martial arts icon, earning a loyal worldwide fanbase for its hard-hitting fight choreography and classic action cinema style.Known for his explosive physicality and commanding screen presence, Carrillo will headline an elite ensemble cast in what is being described as a raw, grounded action thriller blending tactical combat, emotional stakes, and brutal realism.“Working with Art is like lightning in a bottle,” says Carrillo. “We speak the same language when it comes to action. With Latin Dragon: Resurrection, we’re pushing the limits of choreography and storytelling to give fans the raw, authentic intensity they’ve been waiting for.”Camacho, often hailed by fans as the “Hitchcock of Action,” brings his signature high-energy visual style and decades of filmmaking experience to the project. Coming fresh off The Wrecker starring Harvey Keitel, Tyrese Gibson, Danny Trejo, Chad Michael Collins, and Mena Suvari, along with the Hulu hit Ruthless starring Dermot Mulroney, Camacho describes the collaboration as a return to classic hard-hitting action cinema.“Fabian is a rare talent who does his own heavy lifting,” says Camacho. “Our goal was to create a gritty, high-stakes world where the action is as much a part of the character development as the dialogue.”Latin Dragon: Resurrection is a gritty international action thriller following a retired covert operative as he uncovers a deadly conspiracy linking the Mexican cartel, the Russian Bratva, and a secret black-ops program known as Resurrection. Hunted by assassins and betrayed by his own allies, he must survive a relentless war of revenge and corruption before the last surviving members of his team are erased forever. The film combines relentless hand-to-hand combat, tactical espionage, and emotionally charged storytelling — marking Carrillo’s highly anticipated return to the big screen. Production is currently moving through development, with additional casting announcements expected in the coming months.________________________________________ABOUT FABIAN CARRILLOFabian Carrillo known globally as the “Latin Dragon” (El Dragón Latino), is a world-class martial artist, actor, and producer dedicated to bringing authentic Latin-American representation to the action genre. With a career spanning film, television, and live performance, Carrillo has become a respected figure among martial arts and action cinema audiences worldwide.________________________________________ABOUT ART CAMACHOArt Camacho is an award-winning director, producer, and action choreographer known for his dynamic visual style and high-impact storytelling. His directing credits include The Wrecker, Ruthless, Lazarus Awakening, and more than 20 action features that have earned recognition across the independent film circuit, including multiple indie film awards. Widely respected for blending intense action with strong character-driven narratives, Camacho remains one of the leading creative voices in modern independent action cinema.

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