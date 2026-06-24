Lang Realty Broker Shereen Randazza Marks 25 Years Specializing in Boca Raton’s Country Club and Gated Community Market

Shereen Randazza, Lang Realty broker and Woodfield Country Club specialist, Boca Raton, Fla.

Woodfield Country Club resident since 1996 cites multigenerational buyer trends and sustained demand as hallmarks of South Florida’s luxury enclave market

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty, one of South Florida’s leading independent real estate firms, announces that broker Shereen Randazza has reached a milestone of more than 25 years specializing in the country club and gated community market in Boca Raton. A resident of Woodfield Country Club since 1996 and a licensed real estate professional since 1999, Randazza holds the GRI and CRS designations and brings a multidisciplinary academic background to her practice, including a Bachelor’s in Psychology from Brandeis University, a Master’s in Ergonomics from Tufts, and an MBA in Marketing from Rutgers.

Randazza’s nearly three decades of residency at Woodfield inform an approach to real estate that goes beyond market data. Her familiarity with community rhythms, neighborhood nuances, and how amenities function in daily life enables her to match buyers not only to properties but to a lifestyle.

“My background in psychology, marketing, and business gave me the tools to translate residency into effective advocacy for buyers and sellers,” said Randazza. “The goal has always been to make the process feel less like a transaction and more like a guided introduction to a way of life.”

Over the past five years, Randazza has observed a pronounced shift in the buyer profile entering Woodfield and similar communities. Multigenerational purchasing has intensified, with buyers who grew up in Woodfield returning to raise their own children there, and parents relocating to remain close to adult children and grandchildren. Social connection has also emerged as a primary motivator, with buyers actively choosing Woodfield to be near existing friends and family.

“What stands out most is how deeply relational the decision has become,” Randazza noted. “Buyers who grew up together — went to camp together, went to school together — are choosing Woodfield specifically to be near the people they already love. That sense of chosen community is more pronounced than ever.”

On the broader South Florida luxury market, Randazza points to Boca Raton’s resilience in the years following the post-2020 migration surge. While activity has normalized from the peak of 2021 and 2022, demand in the country club segment has remained stable, supported by limited inventory and the area’s consistent quality-of-life fundamentals, including top-rated schools, walkable retail and dining, and well-maintained infrastructure.

Randazza also addresses a persistent misconception about gated community living — that it is socially isolating. In her experience, the opposite is true: the shared amenities and contained environment of communities like Woodfield make it easier, not harder, to build friendships and integrate into community life.

“The relationships are what keep this work meaningful,” Randazza said. “After more than 25 years, the transaction ends, but the relationship doesn’t. Knowing that the work has a lasting, positive impact on people’s lives — that’s what matters most.”

Randazza is fluent in English and French and serves buyers and sellers throughout Woodfield Country Club and the broader Boca Raton gated community market.

About Lang Realty

Founded in 1989, Lang Realty has grown from a boutique firm into one of South Florida’s leading real estate companies, with offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie. For more information, visit www.langrealty.com or call 561-989-0100.

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