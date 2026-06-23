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DeLaRosa Hosts Free Community Shred Event with Sen. Ellman

LISLE, Ill. – State Rep. Margaret DeLaRosa, D-Lombard, invites her district to participate in a free community shred event, co-hosted with state Sen. Laura Ellman, D-Naperville, on Saturday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Documents that have sensitive information can be hard to get rid of, and before you know it, you have boxes full of papers you no longer need, but can’t just toss in the bin. Protect your privacy by stopping by our shred event,” said DeLaRosa. “You can shred up to two banker’s boxes full of documents, and we’re also collecting paper product donations. Doing some spring cleaning and giving back to our community sounds like the perfect Saturday to me. I hope you’ll join me!”

The free shred event will take place at the Lisle Park District Recreation Center parking lot, located at 1925 Ohio St. in Lisle. Attendees are asked to bring no more than two banker’s boxes of documents to shred. DeLaRosa will also be accepting paper product donations, such as paper towels and toilet paper, for the Lisle Township Pantry.

For more information, please contact ILHouse42@gmail.com. 

Who: State Representative Margaret DeLaRosa and State Senator Laura Ellman

What: Free Community Shred Event

When: Saturday, June 27, 2026, 9 a.m. – noon

Where: Lisle Park District Recreation Center Parking Lot

1925 Ohio St. Lisle, IL, 60532

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DeLaRosa Hosts Free Community Shred Event with Sen. Ellman

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