Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Announces 2026 Movies In The Park Schedule
June 23rd, 2026
Enjoy six free movies from June through August.
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Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today announced the lineup for the 2026 season of Movies in the Park, a series of six free family-friendly movie screenings.
“To celebrate this year’s 250th Birthday of the United States, we’re featuring great American classics beloved by the entire family,” said County Executive Bello. “Bring some popcorn and a blanket to ESL Ballpark, Seneca Park Zoo or one of our other parks for this year’s installment of Movies in the Park.”
Movies in the Park runs from June to August. All movies begin at dusk, or approximately a half hour after sunset. For movies at ESL Ballpark, gates will open at 7 p.m. Event dates are as follows:
- Friday, June 26 at Ontario Beach Park: Captain America: Winter Soldier
- Thursday, July 16 at ESL Ballpark: Rocky
- Friday, July 24 at Seneca Park Zoo: Zootopia 2
- Friday, August 14 at Highland Park: Frozen
- Thursday, August 20 at ESL Ballpark: Miracle
- Friday, August 28 at Seneca Park Zoo: Cars
For more information, visit https://www.monroecounty.gov/parks-movies
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