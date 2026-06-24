Generated Group Launches GeneratedDB, the Discovery Engine for the New AI Video Economy

GeneratedDB video profile for an AI creator.

Introducing a new site the celebrates AI-generated actors and video.

GeneratedDB gives the industry a shared source of truth. GeneratedDB is a comprehensive database for cast and crew details, production biographies, plot summaries, and other information.” — Artur Balabanskyy, co-founder and CTO of the Generated Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Generated Group today announces the launch of GeneratedDB , a live online portfolio platform built for generative AI video creators and storytellers that spotlights the human talent and creative vision driving the generative AI video industry forward. GeneratedDB will serve as a centralized directory for AI creators and their work, which otherwise would be dispersed and obscured on social media platforms.GeneratedDB is designed to function as a permanent, searchable home for finished AI video projects, including series, commercials, documentaries, feature-length projects, and music videos. Creators can upload completed projects, build a public body of work, and catalogue the AI actors used across productions, including where those AI actors appear across commercial and independent work.“Today, AI video exists everywhere and nowhere at the same time. The work lives across dozens of platforms, making it difficult to find, reference, or build upon. GeneratedDB gives the industry a shared source of truth,” said Artur Balabanskyy , co-founder and CTO of the Generated Group. “GeneratedDB will do for the latest AI video creators what IMDb™ has functioned for Hollywood -- a comprehensive database for cast and crew details, production biographies, plot summaries, and other information.”GeneratedDB will include creator profiles with contact information and reputation signals intended to help users assess output, engagement, and consistency over time. The platform will also allow AI characters to develop followings and share updates with audiences.Leading brands are already posting AI-generated video advertising, from Coca-Colato Toys”R” Us and VOLVO. According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau , two out of three digital video buyers are live (21%), testing (20%), or planning to use (25%) agentic AI for digital video campaigns in 2026.“We're entering a world where virtual actors, AI-native creators, and synthetic productions will have fan bases of their own,” said Tanya Porquez, CEO of the Generated Group. "GeneratedDB will be a trusted place that gives all audiences a way to recognize talent and follow the people and characters shaping this new medium.”While social platforms optimize for what is trending today, GeneratedDB is focused on long-term discovery and attribution."We're building the industry's institutional memory,” said Balabanskyy. “This is brand new and years from now, when people want to understand who created the first generation of AI-native films, series, characters, and commercials, we want that information preserved.”GeneratedDB is available now at generateddb.com.About Generated GroupGenerated Group supports creators, brands, and platforms working at the intersection of human direction and generative tools, with a focus on production standards, craft, and responsible credit. The organization also produces the Generated Awards, a program dedicated to AI-generated commercial advertising video.GeneratedDB has no affiliation with IMDb™, a subsidiary of Amazon.

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