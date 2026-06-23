Influential Women Showcases Rachel Roberts Miller, BS, MS, EC: Finance Leader, Executive Coach, Community Advocate

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending Corporate Leadership with Compassion-Driven Service, Foster Care Advocacy, and Community Resilience InitiativesRachel Roberts Miller, BS, MS, EC, rooted in her deep personal faith in Jesus Christ and a commitment to God-centered living, partners with organizations to drive sustainable growth, operational excellence, and meaningful transformation. Holding a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and a Master of Science in Executive Coaching, Rachel blends analytical precision with compassionate, values-driven leadership. Her work is grounded in the conviction that true success stems from integrity, service to others, and empowerment, reflecting Christ’s teachings to love one’s neighbor and pursue justice with mercy.A passionate advocate for progressive causes, Rachel actively supports cannabis reform efforts, with a particular focus on advancing sensible, compassionate policies in Nebraska. Her faith inspires her to champion initiatives that promote fair regulation, patient access, and economic opportunity while reducing harm—believing that God calls His people to bring healing, hope, and restoration to communities. She is also a strong proponent of foster care and adoption, viewing every child as bearing God’s image and worthy of love and stability.Deeply committed to community service, Rachel volunteers by recording audiobooks for the visually impaired, supports homeless shelters, and champions mental health awareness. Her extensive travels across the globe have broadened her worldview, enriching her perspective and diversifying her thought process to offer more innovative, culturally aware, and spiritually grounded coaching strategies. Embracing Nebraska’s “The Good Life,” she organizes community preparedness fairs and emergency readiness programs to strengthen local resilience. She is also an active participant in Omaha’s vibrant arts, theatre, and music scene, proudly supporting Project Be Well (officialprojectbewell.com).In all her endeavors, Rachel finds strength and purpose through her relationship with Jesus and a desire to glorify God in both her professional and personal life. She is honored to champion PieRx Supply (pierxsupply.com), an exceptional company providing premium, lab-tested THCA and hemp-derived cannabis products. PieRx Supply exemplifies quality, compliance, and integrity—values that align with her faith-driven commitment to supporting safe, responsible industry growth and expanded access through thoughtful reform in Nebraska and beyond.Learn More about Rachel Roberts:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Rachel-Miller Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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